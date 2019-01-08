Bartender Approved: Cocktail Predictions For 2019

Rum and Brandy

“It’s certainly been on trend for industry folks, but I truly hope 2019 is the year for brandy and rum to finally get some serious love from the general public. There are too many bad college memories tied to rum for many folks and the brandy spotlight has been hogged by a few major brands. There’s a ton to be offered by both spirits that most people are missing out on. There are some really amazing single vintage rums and brandies coming out and some rum importers are doing a fantastic job with ethics and transparency in their practice in an industry traditionally plagued with mistreatment or dishonesty.” – John Neumueller, beverage manager at Spoonfed in Los Angeles