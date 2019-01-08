Bartender Approved: Cocktail Predictions For 2019
When the ball dropped in Time’s Square (or whatever dropped in whatever time zone you live in), 2019 was finally upon us. Previously, we asked bartenders to explain the various trends they hope to see disappear in 2019. Now that the new year is finally upon us, we task some of our favorite bartenders with the tall order of projecting what good cocktail trends they expect to see this year. From CBD to lower waste to dog- and cat-themed bars, bartenders have a lot of predictions for 2019. Check them all out below.
Sustainability
“I love the work that is being done behind the bar around the topic of sustainability. Re-imagining ingredients and approaching seasonality differently is an exciting and important mission for anyone in bars and restaurants these days.” – Will Benedetto, director of bars at In Good Company in New York City
Awareness
“I am seeing big industry growth in awareness. Everywhere from mental health to community awareness, and there is growth in the community of bartenders who embrace giving back for giving back’s sake. We are privileged in that we get paid to make drinks and for the most part, have a good time at work. We have responsibility to our communities, both inside and outside the industry itself. Volunteer. Give. Listen.” – Josh Cameron, head bartender at Boulton & Watt in New York City
CBD
“I really hope to see the CBD trend gain even more momentum. We work with the cannabis edibles company Azuca at Da Capo, and we do cocktails using their CBD simple syrup. I hope and believe that the CBD cocktail trend will continue into 2019.” – Juan Arboleda, lead bartender at Da Capo in New York
Classic Cocktails
“I hope to see more of the classics coming back into the bars. I really enjoy craft cocktails, but it's nice to be able to order the classics which got us here and to be able to educate the public on what inspired craft cocktailing.” – Ashley Bretthauer, bartender at The Diplomat in Milwaukee
Gin
“More gin. I love gin and I think it’s an underutilized magical ingredient. People have misconceptions about gin in terms of flavor profile or versatility, but I think it has a wealth of applications.” – Felipe Ojeda, beverage director at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House in Miami
Living in the Moment
“Getting people off their phones (via interacting). Memorable moments and enriching encounters (with friends, fellow patrons and strangers or staff) rarely result from spending the whole time glued to a phone. It interferes with camaraderie, and, especially in couples, the connection and of a shared meal. They might as well have eaten alone.” – Mallory Kilsdonk, bartender at Bootlegger in San Diego
Local Bars
“The local bar. I'm talking about the unpretentious neighborhood bar with a seasoned staff: bartenders who are just as at home shaking up a perfect daiquiri as they are pouring shots, beers, and vodka sodas. A place with a tight menu of dialed-in bar treats from a chef who wants to make the best burger you've ever had. The local bar knows it’s about the people and letting the good times roll.” – Dzu Nguyen, bar manager at Last Rites in San Francisco
Low Waste
“We've already seen a wave of bars and restaurants eliminating plastic straws from their establishments and I think that is just the beginning. There is a lot of excitement around how to reuse ingredients for a second use or ways to partner with kitchens to dramatically reduce waste by creating another ingredient that can be used in cocktails. For example, if your kitchen uses a lot of avocados and there are a lot of pits leftover, toast them up and make an avocado nut syrup, similar in style to an orgeat.” – Lacy Hawkins, Monkey 47 Gin’s national brand ambassador
Pet Bars
“Pet bars. They have cafes where cats hang out, why can't I find a bar that just has, like, a dozen dogs for me to kick it with while I have a drink? Maybe even a French bulldog wearing a bartender's vest passing out house shots or something.” – Nahm Kim, mixologist at Sunda in Nashville
Rum and Brandy
“It’s certainly been on trend for industry folks, but I truly hope 2019 is the year for brandy and rum to finally get some serious love from the general public. There are too many bad college memories tied to rum for many folks and the brandy spotlight has been hogged by a few major brands. There’s a ton to be offered by both spirits that most people are missing out on. There are some really amazing single vintage rums and brandies coming out and some rum importers are doing a fantastic job with ethics and transparency in their practice in an industry traditionally plagued with mistreatment or dishonesty.” – John Neumueller, beverage manager at Spoonfed in Los Angeles
