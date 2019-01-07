Pizza Hut Swaps Pulled Pork For Vegan-Friendly Jackfruit Topping

Continuing the trend of New Year’s resolution-related news, Pizza Hut in the United Kingdom is setting the healthy bar pretty high to start 2019. That’s because, in the U.K., the famed pizza chain is celebrating a brand-new month-long holiday they’re referring to as “Veganuary.” If that seems strange to pizza fans, it’s because cheese and pepperoni definitely aren’t vegan. So, what could the chain possibly serve instead of our beloved meat lovers pizza? Well, jackfruit.

For those unfamiliar with jackfruit, it’s a popular fruit in Southeast Asia. Both the fruit and seeds are eaten in various forms. It’s slightly sweet and is used in a variety of dishes including cakes and custards. But, in recent years, shredded jackfruit has gained a following as an alternative to pulled pork for vegetarians and vegans.

Pizza Hut is using the tropical fruit as an ingredient on its Vegan Jack ‘N’ Ch**se pie. The perfect pizza for non-meat eaters and anyone looking to detox from a ham-filled holiday season, it’s made with vegan cheese, tomato sauce, BBQ jackfruit, sweetcorn, red onions, peppers, with a BBQ drizzle.

But, it isn’t just jackfruit the brand is hoping you’ll “cheat on meat” with this January. They’re also serving a pie called Vegan Veggie featuring vegan cheese, tomato sauce, spinach, sweetcorn, peppers, red onions, and mushrooms, as well as a pizza called Vegan Margherita that simply features vegan cheese and tomato sauce. We might check out the jackfruit pie, but that last one sounds about as appetizing as a sandal dipped in vegemite.

What do think? Would you try one of these vegan-centric pizzas or are you like us and prefer your pizza covered in real mozzarella with as much extra sausage and pepperoni as possible?