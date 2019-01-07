United Airlines Is Bringing Back Your Favorite In-Flight Treat

Photo: R.Tsubin (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been to the Netherlands, the odds are you’ve tried a Stroopwafel (literally translated to the very appetizing “syrup waffle”). This seemingly magical thin waffle sandwich with caramel in the middle is the perfect street food for a busy day in Amsterdam. If you’ve never been to Holland, you’re probably like most of us and you’ve enjoyed this decadent, sweet treat on a United Airlines flight. But, like the rest of us, you probably panicked when you heard the airline’s June announcement that it would no longer serve stroopwafels as in-flight snacks. After caving to public scrutiny, however, the airline has decided to bring them back this month.

You don’t have to settle for peanuts and dry pretzels because your beloved stroopwafels have returned. When United announced the removal of the treat from all flights save those departing Europe prior to 9:30 a.m., the internet exploded. Many people who don’t fly often learned what a stroopwafel was for the first time and others ranted about the removal of their favorite in-flight snack.

We’re starting 2019 on a sweet note – the stroopwafel will be back in the snack rotation starting in January! pic.twitter.com/b2gmyGslY7 — United Airlines (@united) December 28, 2018

According to a Twitter post from United, “We’re starting 2019 on a sweet note – the stroopwafel will be back in the snack rotation starting in January!” If you’re like us and planning a flight in the near future, you’re probably wondering what exactly that means. According to Food and Wine, this means that the sweet treat will be available on all domestic flights departing before 9:45 a.m.

So, instead of buying a ticket on one of this budget airlines for your next business trip, buy a ticket on United. Grab a stroopwafel and a coffee and sit back and enjoy flying magically through the air in a giant, metal bird.