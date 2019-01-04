Applebee’s January Cocktail Is Perfect For Rum-Loving Pirates

Photo: Nikos Panidis / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Many of us overdo it during the holidays. We eat too much, we stay up too late, and we drink way more than usual. That’s why, for some of us, “Dry January” seems like such a great idea. We spent most of November, all of December, and maybe even the first day of January drinking beer, wine, whiskey, and any cocktail handed to us. But, for others, not drinking in January isn’t remotely likely. This is especially true after Applebee’s announced its newest drink of the month.

In previous months, the restaurant chain has launched holiday-themed cocktails. (Remember the Zombie cocktail in October and the Jolly Ranchers cocktail in December?) This month, Applebee’s decided to go in a completely classic, non-seasonal approach. That’s because the January Neighborhood Drink of the Month is Captain and Cola and it’s only $2 bucks all month long.

“Rum and cola is a classic combination, but we wanted to make it special when we picked it for our next Neighborhood Drink of the Month, so we crafted it with our number one selling rum, Captain Morgan,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a press release. “When you get your hands on a mug of Captain and Cola for only $2, it’s going to feel way better than returning those holiday gifts. You’re welcome.”

Made up simply of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Pepsi Cola (and served in a 10-ounce mug), the January cocktail is the perfect way to drink away the impending cold and dreary month ahead of us. Let’s face it, for most of us, January (and February, March, and even April) is a pretty dark and uneventful month. We have to get excited for something, right?