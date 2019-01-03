Arby’s Newest Sandwich Is Made From Four Different Animal Meats

When the calendar turns to a new year, many of us make the proverbial New Year’s resolutions. For some of us, these resolutions include an emphasis on getting back into shape. We sign up for gym memberships (that we’ll surely forget about in a month) and set weekly menus featuring whole grains, fresh vegetables, and anything else currently considered healthy. We cut out red meat, cheese, and bread and we start the new year with a fresh, healthy approach. But not everyone has the same resolutions (or any resolutions at all) and Arby’s knows this. That’s why the famed roast beef chain decided that the time was right to release its newest meat monstrosity.

The new limited-time sandwich is called the 5 Mega Meat Stack and reminds us of the old Saturday Night Live fake Subshack commercial featuring “meat and cheezers,” sandwiches that pretty much consisted of an uncomfortable amount of meat and cheese, slathered with mayo and sans vegetables.

As the name illustrates, the sandwich contains five different meats. But what it doesn’t tell you is that the aforementioned meats come from four different animals. It includes pepper bacon, smoked ham, roast beef, turkey, crispy chicken, mayo, cheddar cheese, tomato, and shredded lettuce, all on a toasted bun.

This isn’t the first time the brand has used the “Mega Meat Stack” name. Back in 2014, Arby’s released the Triple Stack (turkey, roast beef, and pepper bacon), Club Stack (ham, turkey, and pepper bacon), and Rueben Super Stack (corned beef and turkey).