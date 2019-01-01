Sexual Healing Revolution: Sex Resolutions You Can Keep
Having a healthy, mutually beneficial sex life can be challenging, but not impossible. If one of your 2019 goals is to have a healthier, more pleasurable sex life, we’re here to help. These tips and tricks may not seem next-level, but they’ll get you where you want to go, which we hope is Pleasuretown.
Get Tested for STDs
According to the Center For Disease Control, in 2017, nearly 2.3 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia were diagnosed in the U.S. Not only that, this is the fourth consecutive year these numbers have risen. The best sex you can have is safe sex, so get tested regularly and wear protection with partners whose results you cannot confirm.
Ask Your Partner What They Like
This simple advice can get you where you want to go. People know what turns them on. If you've done the work to establish intimacy with your partner, you'll be able to ask what it is they not only like, but what they want. Or you could do it the hard way and fiddle around until they fake it, go to the bathroom, and do the job themselves. Just sayin'.
Try Empowered Female Porn
There's a lot of porn online, but did you know there are entire websites dedicated to porn tailored for women? Websites like Bellesa cornered the market on this topic, which might be something you bring up to your partner if she expresses interest in such a thing when you talk. Communication is important, so talk it through rather than just send a link.
Try Meeting People the Old Fashioned Way
If you're single and without prospects, dating apps might be your issue. Sometimes, the easiest way to find you have chemistry with someone is meeting them in the kind of social gatherings you already enjoy.
Meeting people in person means you'll have to learn to love rejection. Statistically, the more rejections a man gets, the more likely he is to find what he's looking for. If you're going to take issue with rejection, you might as well try a mail order bride.
Use Sex Toys in Partner Play
Now that you're communicating with your partner, you will know if they're interested in using sex toys. There's a million on the market for couples' play. We recommend Bellesa Boutique's Halo. It's a supercharged cock ring that will put any other one you've ever used to shame.
If you've never used one, start with the best. It's rechargeable, made with silicone and perfect for his and her pleasure. Wash in between uses and have fun forever.
We covered the important stuff, but is there anything we’re missing here? Share what you’ve learned about the art of seduction in the comments!
