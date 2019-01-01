Try Meeting People the Old Fashioned Way

If you're single and without prospects, dating apps might be your issue. Sometimes, the easiest way to find you have chemistry with someone is meeting them in the kind of social gatherings you already enjoy.

Meeting people in person means you'll have to learn to love rejection. Statistically, the more rejections a man gets, the more likely he is to find what he's looking for. If you're going to take issue with rejection, you might as well try a mail order bride.