Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood

The 2000s were a sincerely bizarre decade. It's like the '90s really threw everyone off and the fallout was some of the strangest couplings of all time. Like the 18-year age gap between Evan and Marilyn. He promised her freedom of judgment and she promised to be young. According to Evan, the two split because they weren't right for each other, and not because when she was born, Marilyn Manson had graduated high school.