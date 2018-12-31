Odd Couples: The 9 Strangest Celebrity Pairings
Photo: Noel Vasquez / Contributor (Getty Images)
They say love is blind and these celebrity couples prove it. Even though most of these people are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, they managed hookups with such super bizarre partners they deserve the equivalent of the dating world’s Razzie Award. Since that doesn’t exist, landing on this list will have to suffice.
Set that alarm clock: 10 Celebrity Early Birds Who Rise Before The Sun To Be More Successful
1/9
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thorton
Can you believe there was ever a time before Brangelina? Before that, there was Angie and Billy, and it was one of the strangest celebrity odd couples of all time. The core of their relationship was limousine sex and vials of blood they wore as necklaces. You know, like all young lovers do. Anyways, they broke up because love is never-lasting, and because Angie's a globe-trotter and Billy Bob's agoraphobic.
Photo: Vince Bucci / Stringer (Getty Images)
2/9
Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood
The 2000s were a sincerely bizarre decade. It's like the '90s really threw everyone off and the fallout was some of the strangest couplings of all time. Like the 18-year age gap between Evan and Marilyn. He promised her freedom of judgment and she promised to be young. According to Evan, the two split because they weren't right for each other, and not because when she was born, Marilyn Manson had graduated high school.
Photo: E. Charbonneau / Staff (Getty Images)
3/9
Tom Cruise and Cher
According to lore older than the internet, Tom Cruise is closeted. However, before he jumped on couches and married Katie Holmes under the watchful eyes of Xenu, he dated all-around-icon Cher. Of course, it didn't work out, but the two remain friends, because ending up an odd couple doesn't mean you have to be enemies.
Photo: Michael Caulfield Archive / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/9
Natalie Portman and Moby
There's only one photo with Moby and Natalie Portman together and you're looking at it. The nice thing about the time before digital photos is you could destroy the photographic evidence of something like this and people would never believe it happened.
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images
5/9
Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson
During an appearance on CBS in 2014 Neeson said, “Oh, my God. Can you imagine riding horses in shiny suits of armor, having sword fights and stuff, and you’re falling in love with Helen Mirren? It doesn’t get any better than that.” Literally, no. We can't stop thinking of her as The Queen.
Photo: Matt Crossick - PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/9
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
Mr. Blake Lively had a previous life as a playboy. When Reynolds was less famous, he dated fellow Canadian and "You Outta Know" singer Alanis Morissette before Lively was old enough to be famous...because that's how Hollywood works, bay-bee.
Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Contributor (Getty Images)
7/9
Billy Corgan and Jessica Simpson
Billy Corgan could be on this list for multiple weird altercations including a dalliance with Tila Tequila and Courtney Love. However, it's his time with bubble gum pop star and all-around airhead, Jessica, that really threw us for a loop. Seriously. WTF did these to have to talk about?
Photo: Ray Tamarra / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/9
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson
This oddest of odd couples was brought together by the kind of fame only Scientology will pursue. Did you know that nabbing a mega famous celebrity and dragging them to hell can get you bonus points in Scientology? Either way, these two split before the '90s ended, which makes sense because love is blind but cults are blinder.
Photo: Patrick Robert - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)
9/9
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
In the '90s and '00s, Cameron Diaz was the "it" girl. She dated Justin Timberlake, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, Kelly Slater, Edward Norton, Matt Dillon and Jared Leto, to name a few of the megastars. Yet she settled on half of the Good Charlotte duo, and who knows why? It's like a joke she played on herself to play on the world, but you know what they say, love is blind. So blind, and maybe deaf and dumb in this case.
Photo: Donato Sardella / Contributor (Getty Images)
They’re just like us: Celebrity Chefs Dish On Their Favorite Tailgating Foods And Football Teams
Are there any celebrity odd couples that we missed? Let us know your picks for the weirdest celebrity couplings in the comments!
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.