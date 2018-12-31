Living / Sex and Relationships

Odd Couples: The 9 Strangest Celebrity Pairings

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Noel Vasquez / Contributor (Getty Images)

They say love is blind and these celebrity couples prove it. Even though most of these people are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, they managed hookups with such super bizarre partners they deserve the equivalent of the dating world’s Razzie Award. Since that doesn’t exist, landing on this list will have to suffice.

Set that alarm clock: 10 Celebrity Early Birds Who Rise Before The Sun To Be More Successful

They’re just like us: Celebrity Chefs Dish On Their Favorite Tailgating Foods And Football Teams

Are there any celebrity odd couples that we missed? Let us know your picks for the weirdest celebrity couplings in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.