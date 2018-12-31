Show Genuine Interest in Others

Hi! Are you alive? If so (and we hope you are if you're reading this), this is the most basic part of making human connections. This sounds like a no-brainer, but when you're not really interested, people can tell.

If you're trying to win favor with someone but are focused on everything else, they'll notice. Seriously, don't be a self-centered jerk. Making connections is about deeply caring what another person says, thinks, and feels. They'll be inspired to behave towards you similarly.