Living / Life Hacks

10 Effortless Changes to Make Yourself A Better, More Likable Man in the New Year

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Antonio Saba (Getty Images)

You might think being likable benefits everyone else, but that’s not so. When it comes down to it, these changes you’re making help you become the best version of yourself. What sort of narcissistic jerk doesn’t want to be their best self? Not you. That’s why you’re reading this. When people like you, they want to help you, and who couldn’t use a little extra help every now and again?

New Year’s tips: Advice From Self-Help Pros On Making Changes That Stick

Rise and shine: 5 Hacks To Master Being A Morning Person

Over the years, have you developed any killer tricks that make you seem more charming? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.