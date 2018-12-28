Party On: Mandatory’s New Year’s Eve Hacks
Photo: Todor Tsvetkov (Getty Images)
As a real man’s man, you shouldn’t be partied out quite yet. If you are, there are tons of ways to prep your body for the final assault this New Year’s Eve. However, a good party is more than just getting your body ready. Regardless if you have big plans or are just going to kick back with friends, here are the best New Year’s hacks to ensure you start 2019 off with a bang.
Avoid Eggnog At All Costs
People will be trying to offload boozed up versions of this classic Christmas drink, but don't fall for it! It turns out, the combination of dairy and booze can make your breath toxic. If you want to make out by the end of the night, avoid this gross drink. And even if you don't plan to get it on when the clock strikes midnight, avoid eggnog. What are you, a child? Have a glass of Scotch like the grownups in the room.
Photo: Skynesher (Getty Images)
Dress the Part
Even if you're just going down to your local watering hole with friends, dress up. The backbone of hacking a party is looking good enough to be invited to something better. A lot of times, parties will walk down to a bar to ring in the New Year. The whole idea is to look good enough that you can piggyback on someone else's shindig, then polish off their booze and bird-dog their women.
Photo: D-Keine (Getty Images)
Zen and the Art of the Rat Pack
New Year's Eve isn't the time to dabble in solo endeavors. You want to rally your boys, get them dressed to the nines, and let your party mojo take the night where it needs to go.
Photo: Bettmann / Contributor (Getty Images)
Hydrate (Because This Isn't Amateur Hour)
New Year's Eve, like most drinking holidays, is for amateurs. You don't want to be the schmuck who starts with beer, enjoys a signature cocktail, works your way to vodka on the rocks, and then polishes it off with champagne at midnight. Drink. Water. And drink it in between alcoholic beverages. You'll thank us for this when you're fully functional on Jan. 1.
If not, what you'll have the next day is a hangover so horrible you'll wish you spent NYE with your head in a vice. Because doing that would only give you a pounding headache and help you avoid projectile vomiting on your bedroom floor, brah.
Photo: Gilaxia (Getty Images)
Do you have any tried and true New Years Eve Hacks that we didn’t cover? Let us know in the comments!
