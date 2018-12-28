Hydrate (Because This Isn't Amateur Hour)

New Year's Eve, like most drinking holidays, is for amateurs. You don't want to be the schmuck who starts with beer, enjoys a signature cocktail, works your way to vodka on the rocks, and then polishes it off with champagne at midnight. Drink. Water. And drink it in between alcoholic beverages. You'll thank us for this when you're fully functional on Jan. 1.

If not, what you'll have the next day is a hangover so horrible you'll wish you spent NYE with your head in a vice. Because doing that would only give you a pounding headache and help you avoid projectile vomiting on your bedroom floor, brah.