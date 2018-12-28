Next-Level Threads: Watch Your Neck This Winter
It’s the dead of winter and there’s nothing to do (but drink). When you leave the house, you’re forced to brave the brutal assault of the arctic tundra. Unless, that is, you’re smart enough to live someplace like southern California and don’t have any use for a scarf and hat.
If you’ve failed to protect yourself via your geographic location, then at least do so by protecting your neck with these killer scarf and hat combos. Luckily, we’ve got something for every kind of man out there, even the kind that doesn’t give a damn about lists like these, but still wants to be warm.
For The Man Who Needs to Look Like He Got Dressed in a 'GQ' Ad
Adulting 101 dictates that a nice hat and scarf should be simple and go with everything. This 3 Piece Hat, Scarf, and Texting Gloves combo does exactly that. It comes in black, brown, beige, charcoal, and ivory, so you have the option to mix and match with your wardrobe without looking like a complete schmuck.
For The Man Whose NFL Team Means More to Him Than His Firstborn
If your attitude every winter is dictated by how well your NFL team is doing, this NFL Scarf and Gloves Gift Set is what you're looking for. You can show your support nonstop until your crappy team is eliminated and the Patriots (*gag*) win again.
For The Man Who Has to Walk the Dog at 5 a.m. and is OK With Looking Like a Killer
Convenience is key when you have to wake up at 5 a.m. to take out your dog. So the Pamray Hat and Scarf One Piece will do you right...if you don't mind also looking like a friggin' serial killer, that is.
For the Man Who Spends His Vacation at Hogwarts
The Harry Potter Officially Licensed Hogwarts Knit Scarf and Gloves will bring you back to your wizarding days. If you're the kind of guy who wants to spend all winter drinking Hog's Head Brew while catching up on Slytherin gossip, this set is for you.
For the Man Who Keeps it Simple
If the idea of putting a lot of effort into picking out a scarf and beanie is overwhelming to you, we get it. To combat shopping anxiety, get the Men's Two-Toned 3M Fleece Thinsulate Ribbed Knit Scarf and Hat Set. It's fleece lined and will keep you snug as a bug. But seriously, it's simple and comes in black, blue, navy, and red.
For the Man Who Only Stops Playing Video Games to Get More Mountain Dew
If you lovingly refer to your PlayStation controller as your "girlfriend," you're the target demo for this Fornite Scarf and Beanie Combo. You can put it on when forces beyond your control make you put your game on pause.
For the Man Who Doesn't Care if People See Him in Fake Fur Because at Least He's Warm
If being warm is your jam, try the Fantastic Zone 2-Piece Winter Beanie Hat Scarf Set. It's lined with fake fur to keep you bundled up in even subzero temperatures. Plus, it comes in 10 colors, so if you're particularly in that way, they've got you covered. Literally.
For the Man Who Wants to Make America Great Again
Calling all manly men! N'Ice Caps' Camouflage Print Knitted Hat, Scarf, and Glove Set will signal to your enemies that you're not afraid to lie in the dark and blend in, while also keeping warm and warding off the cold.
For the Man With a Six-Figure Job and a Girlfriend
Having a high profile job that's got you rolling in dough means you need to look serious. This Polo Ralph Lauren Men's 2 Piece Set Hat and Scarf Set will protect you from the elements without making you look like a spaz.
Are you a scarf and beanie sort of guy? Or does the weather where you live allow you to enjoy winter without bundling up? Let us know in the comments!
