Adult Pedialyte Is Finally Here For Your Worst Hangovers

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

As we all know, the holidays are a time for get-togethers with friends, family, and even co-workers. With these parties comes a lot of unhealthy food and, for some, an uncomfortable amount of beer, wine, and cocktails. As the holidays are officially winding down, you’re probably paying dearly for that holiday imbibing in the form of massive hangovers (or at least a handful of days waking up with a subtle, uncomfortable hangover).

For years, the go-to cure (besides water) for pesky hangovers has been a children’s electrolyte drink called Pedialyte. Even though the drink is marketed for children, drinkers suffering from morning-after effects have been drinking it to ease their dehydration symptoms for years. But it wasn’t until recently that the brand actually launched a product for adults.

If you spent an evening during the holidays downing a mixture of Scotch and champagne, there’s a pretty good chance you woke up feeling sick and maybe took some Ibuprofen followed by pint after pint of water and a whole lot of couch/pajama time. Or, maybe you went the Pedialyte route and felt a tinge of shame for using a children’s drink to help cure your drink-related dehydration. Well, now you don’t have to because the brand just launched an adult hangover cure called Pedialyte Sparkling Rush Powder Packs.

These fizzy, fruit-flavored packs are added to water and are designed to help give you back the fluids and electrolytes your night of heavy drinking pillaged from you with “an optimal balance of electrolytes and sugar,” as the company’s website says. It claims they’re more effective than sports drinks; if you believe in the magic of Pedialyte, then you’ll probably believe in these as well.

“Hydration is such a broad-based need,” Chris Calamari, vice president of pediatric nutrition at Pedialyte’s parent company, Abbott, told USA Today. “Our product design and marketing was designed around meeting adults where they need us.”

The Sparkling Rush Powder Packs come in cherry and grape flavors and are available at Meijer grocery stores, Target, and Amazon.

Technically, they aren’t marketed as a cure for hangovers. They were created as a remedy for dehydration. But, as we all know, the most awful symptom of a hangover is the mind-numbing headache that comes from dehydration. We’ll just eat greasy food to battle the other symptoms. That works, right?