Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice

Why it works: At L.A.’s Big Bar, Cari Hah mixes up her bloody mary with tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, homemade horseradish, soy sauce, house-made spice mix, Dirty Suce olive brine, celery bitters, house-made hot sauce, and fresh lemon juice. The olive juice is key, she says. It “brings a really lovely umami and savory character to the drink."

Keith McCarthy, bartender at Jones Hollywood, says, "I don’t think anyone would counter the argument that using better ingredients is better, but if you need a reason or two: the juice you pour out of a jar of olives is only there in the first place to keep the olives from drying out.” The juice has nothing to do with the actual flavor of the olives. The second reason is consistency. “The whole reason Dirty Sue exists is to be consumed as a cocktail ingredient and as such far more care is invested in the quality of the juice they use and the consistency of the recipe.”

Lastly, McCarthy lists the flavor as one of the main reasons. “Dirty Sue lends a rich, savory flavor to a bloody mary. We’ve been using it in our bloody mary for almost as long as I’ve been here, and it consistently gets voted among the best in L.A.”

While McCarthy won’t give us the recipe for his bar’s bloody mary, he did give us another one. “If I gave you the recipe for the Jones Bloody Mary, I’d be asked to retire. So here’s the way I make them at home.”

Bloody Mary Spice Mix

Ingredients:

6 ounces Dirty Sue premium olive juice

3 ounces Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce

1 ounce Tabasco

1/2 ounce Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1/2 ounce celery salt

1/2 ounce fine ground pepper

1/2 ounce fine ground pepper 1 ounce Atomic brand horseradish

(“I keep it all in a glass jar or bottle and put it in the fridge until I make one, or two,” McCarthy says.)

Directions:

In a glass, add 1/2 ounce Spice Mix (or to taste), 1 1/2 ounces quality vodka (“My new favorite is Hera The Dog - it tastes good and they give money to help dogs!”), and 3 ounces quality tomato juice. Add ice. Pour all contents into a pint glass and back into Collins glass to mix and repeat. Garnish with your favorites. McCarthy uses a lemon wedge, Dirty Sue blue cheese olives, and Dirty Sue jalapeño-stuffed onions. And celery when he has it in the fridge.