7 Tips From Self-Help Pros To Jump Start Your New Year’s Resolutions

Photo: DigitalSoul (Getty Images)

As a society, we make a big deal about starting the new year off right with a slew of resolutions. Instead of using it to inspire change, it’s about how much change we can accomplish in a 30-day period of time. Not only is this mindset nuts, it’s a recipe for failure. Evolution isn’t something that happens in a simple resolution.

Transformation happens through a series of small changes over a long period of time. So stop stressing that you can change your life overnight. Regardless if you want to get a new job or lose weight, these tips from some of the world’s most renowned self-help gurus will help you start your year off right!

1/7 Marie Forleo If you're sick of making the same mistakes year after year, lifestyle guru Marie Forleo's New Year's tips are what you've been looking for. She says if you're sick of being a loser, review your previous year before setting a resolution. The easiest way to do this is with these three questions she's outlined for you: What’s one thing you did that you’re proud of? What’s one mistake you made and the lesson you learned? What’s one limiting story you’re ready to let go of before the New Year? Now go forth and be a different, and hopefully better, person. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer (Getty Images)

2/7 Gary Vaynerchuk Gary Vaynerchuck's big tip for mastering your New Year's resolutions is to focus on how you spend your time from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. He explains, "I am quite practical about things; it might not be what people expect from me, but I am. That time between when the traditional work day ends and when you fall asleep is the white space for so many people to do great things around businesses. Whether that’s advancing your career by staying in the office late, or going home and building out your cooking blog or SoundCloud account, use that time more wisely." Photo: Jerod Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)

3/7 Eckhart Tolle Spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle says successful resolutions happen when you live in the now. “The essence of who you are does not lie in the past (or the future). What matters is what you are willing to do now. You are the presence.” So snap out of it! Focus on what needs to change so you can succeed. Let go of who you used to be so you can finally grow into who you're supposed to be. Photo: Jonathan Leibson / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/7 Brené Brown When it comes to New Year's resolutions, Brené Brown thinks you shouldn't be so serious. If you want to emulate the Gifts of Imperfection author, your resolution for 2019 should be basic AF. She recommends adding a mandatory playtime to your daily routine. Yes, improving your life is just that simple. Photo: NBC NewsWire / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Tony Robbins Motivational speaker Tony Robbins believes the reason most people fail at accomplishing their resolutions is simple: they don't have clarity. Whatever it is you want to change, be super precise about what it is. He says, “What’s your why (reasons come first, answers come second)? How will you do it? What tools, strategies, or resources do you need to make it happen? ” Know what you want. Make a plan. Execute it. Photo: Paul Zimmerman / Stringer (Getty Images)

6/7 Russell Brand Get real. Like, literally. Actor Russell Brand says, "By justifying your problems you re-commit to them." Use this when deciding what you want to focus on changing in 2019. What part of you most needs to evolve? Start there and then work through the issue because the only way out of a problem is through it. Photo: Jeff Spicer / Stringer (Getty Images)

7/7 Norman Vincent Peale OG granddaddy of self-help and author of The Power of Positive Thinking, Norman Vicent Peale said your perception is what keeps you from achieving your goals. If you struggle to stick with New Year's resolutions, the problem is likely how you perceive the whole process. If you dread resolutions, why bother doing them? This quote from Peale is actually a great resolution for anyone who hates resolutions and change: "Change your thoughts and you change your world." Make it a priority to stop being such a damn Eeyore and you'll elevate your life. Photo: Nancy R. Schiff / Contributor (Getty Images)

