Explore Plates Unknown: How To Host An International Potluck Dinner

by Gennefer Gross
Photo: Rawpixel (Getty Images)

Anthony Bourdain taught us that the best way to learn about other cultures was through food. From curry to casseroles, international cuisines give us a glimpse into other country’s customs and open us up to a whole new world of flavors. You can experience parts unknown for yourself by picking a place and planning a potluck party with friends, featuring dishes from that destination, where each guest learns about the origins of their dish.

