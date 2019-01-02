Embrace the customs.

Remember that not every country eats their meals around a table. If you've picked a place where people eat on the ground, set up pillows and trays for floor dining. If the natives of that land eat with their hands, you and your guests should, too. Even plating and serving should be taken into consideration so you can experience the food exactly the way you would if you were there.

An entree in a clay bowl may taste very different than served on a ceramic plate, so find out how your country's inhabitants eat in addition to what they eat. There's a reason they consume their cuisine a certain way, so to fully absorb those authentic flavors, you need to mirror exactly what they do.

Above all, have fun! Food should be a celebration of life, and the best way to honor a culture's cuisine is to enjoy the laughs and camaraderie of sharing it together.