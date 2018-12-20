The Best Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers For the Classic Last-Minute Man

In the eternal words of Glenn Frey, “The heat is on,” and it’s definitely on you if you forgot to purchase stocking stuffers. Instead of panicking, keep your cool and know we’ve got you covered. Here’s our list of the best stocking stuffers for everyone in your life.

Not only that, everything on this list can be delivered to you before Christmas. In a world where miracles seem more and more of an impossibility, taking care of your last minute shopping with minimal effort almost seems like one. From picking the perfect stocking stuffer for your leading lady to taking cousin Karl the fitness guru, we’ve got you covered.

1/8 Snowfox Stainless Steel Martini Glass Set If you're lacking a last-minute stocking stuff for your party-animal friend, look no further. The Snowfox Martini Glass set is the perfect marriage of form and function. These glasses will stand the test of time, so you're just ensuring your friend doesn't need to clean up glass anymore when they get sloppy and drop their drink. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Banshren Crystal Wands 3 If you're stumped how to stuff the stocking of your hippie-dippie friend, take a pause, meditate, and then purchase the Banshren Crystal Wands 3" Rose Quartz. Rose Quartz is known as three of the must-have crystals, so you'll impress without spending a fortune since these are less than $4. Photo: Amazon

3/8 Coop's Microcreamery Original Fudge Sauce When it comes to your friend with the sweet tooth, we've got the perfect stocking stuffer: Coop's Microcreamery Original Fudge Sauce. Coop's makes the best fudge in the United States. Plus, they also sell a vegan option so everyone wins. Photo: Amazon

4/8 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck Self-help books can be cringe-worthy, which is why you should learn not to give a f*ck. Mark Manson's bestseller will help the person in your life who's struggling to better their life without being all preachy and annoying. Photo: Amazon



5/8 Delomo Pet Grooming Glove When looking for a stocking stuffer for your animal-loving friend, get something they can put to good use like the Delomo Pet Grooming Glove. This way, the next time you visit them, you won't end up covered in pet hair. You're really just helping yourself and that's how to give a gift. Photo: Amazon

6/8 Evak Fresh Saver Airless Canister The Evak Fresh Saver Airless Canister is a gift the coffee lover in your life would appreciate. When it comes to coffee beans, the Evak Fresh Saver does just the trick to make sure they'll have the perfect cup of joe. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask A stocking stuffer that will wow the women in your life is the Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask. This South Korean-manufactured mask bubbles up to exfoliate skin and tighten pores. It's a beauty item that's getting a lot of buzz, so she'll be impressed you even know what it is. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Fit Simplify Resistance Bands Wow the fitness freak in your life with a set of resistance bands like the ones from Fit Simplify. They will magnify their workout while making you seem like a hero in the process. Photo: Amazon

