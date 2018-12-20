'White Christmas' and a Classic Sidecar

This production-number packed musical extravaganza set in World War II is one of those infectious films that will have you singing "Sisters, Sisters" before the final tap of Vera Hall’s dance shoes — especially after you toss back a few glasses of a classic sidecar. With wartime roots itself, this timeless elixir of brandy, orange liqueur, and lemon juice is as buttery as Bing Crosby’s voice, and the perfect accompaniment for elegant train rides to Vermont, elaborate floor shows at a rustic inn, and snow, snooow, snoooow, snooooooow.

Bonus: It’s said to have cold-busting properties, so drink up. It’s for your health. Get the recipe here.