8 Holiday Movie and Drink Pairings to Get You in the Christmas Spirit
From classics to contemporary tales, there’s no more timeless tradition than watching holiday movies. And booze. Lots and lots of booze. ‘Tis the season to drink heavily, after all. We’ve paired some of the holiday’s most popular picks from then and now with spirits that are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. (And sufficiently sauced.)
'White Christmas' and a Classic Sidecar
This production-number packed musical extravaganza set in World War II is one of those infectious films that will have you singing "Sisters, Sisters" before the final tap of Vera Hall’s dance shoes — especially after you toss back a few glasses of a classic sidecar. With wartime roots itself, this timeless elixir of brandy, orange liqueur, and lemon juice is as buttery as Bing Crosby’s voice, and the perfect accompaniment for elegant train rides to Vermont, elaborate floor shows at a rustic inn, and snow, snooow, snoooow, snooooooow.
Bonus: It’s said to have cold-busting properties, so drink up. It’s for your health. Get the recipe here.
'A Christmas Story' and Gaelic Punch
A Christmas Story did away with the sentimental holiday movie genre with a gut punch of goofball comedy, so why not pair it with a boozy punch that packs as much pop as a BB-gun pellet? And nothing hits harder than a wallop of whiskey, even more so when it’s served warm like in this Gaelic punch with nutmeg and lemon zest.
Fill up a mug (or four) and dream about sexy leg lamps, but don’t try to tongue a flagpole, even if your buddy triple-dog-dares you. Get the recipe here.
'Home Alone' and a Cognac Cocoa
The innocent shenanigans of Home Alone still hold up in 2018, and you know what else does? Hot chocolate. But you’re no longer the wide-eyed kid watching Kevin McCallister catch a couple of bad guys in your parent’s living room — or maybe you are — in which case, you need this cognac cocoa even more.
Just don’t drink too much of it because sweet drinks produce nasty hangovers, and you’re apartment hunting in the morning. You can still use your parents’ Netflix password, though. Baby steps. Get the recipe here.
'Bad Santa' and Corsendonk Christmas Ale
A dark comedy tale calls for a dark brew, and there are plenty of winter ales to choose from that’ll make you feel as giddy as one of Santa’s Elves. (Giddy is Christmas speak for totally wasted.)
We recommend Corsendonk Christmas Ale, a rich, joyous brew with all the Yuletide flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and your Aunt Marge’s fruitcake. But be sure to fix yourself some sandwiches because this high octane holiday beer clocks in at a whopping 8.5 percent ABV.
'Elf' and a Candy Cane Cocktail
You don’t have to stow away in Santa’s sack to experience the magic of Christmas because it’s in liquid form in this whimsical candy cane cocktail. Visions of sugar plums will most definitely dance in your head after a few of these peppermint-infused beverages hit your lips.
Don’t be surprised if you end up breaking out into song, and if anyone says it doesn’t sound good, just tell them they sit on a throne of lies. Lies. Get the recipe here.
'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' and a Gingerbread Daiquiri
We’re not going to get into a debate over whether this is a Christmas movie (because it totally is). It also happens to be one of Val Kilmer’s best roles as a sassy detective in L.A., solving a mystery like a 6-foot Nancy Drew. So, in honor of Gay Perry, whip up a batch of gingerbread daiquiris and enjoy this snappy whodunit with a special someone. And when you inevitably start talking to yourself, just say you’re the narrator. Get the recipe here.
'The Holiday' and a Dirty Martini
Sure, you may have to suspend disbelief that Cameron Diaz can afford a multi-million dollar mansion in L.A. cutting movie trailers, Jude Law weeps like a baby, and Kate Winslet ends up with Jack Black, but that’ll be easy to do with a dirty martini and some blue cheese-stuffed olives.
This savory cocktail adds a dash of debonair to any experience, and you just know Nancy Meyers kicked back more than a few writing it. So, take another sip and see how much better everything seems through a vermouth viewing lens. Get the recipe here.
'The Christmas Chronicles' and a Single Malt Scotch
Kurt Russell struts his finely aged stuff with the swagger of a single malt in Netflix’s contemporary holiday tale. And you should, too. Granted, you won’t have Russell’s lustrous locks or mischievous grin, but what you lack in rugged good looks and boyish charm, you make up for in alcohol content — and your good taste in scotch.
