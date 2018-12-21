Mandatory Fashion Knowledge: 5 Brands To Keep On Your Radar In 2019

Photos: Ader Error / Victor Virgile / Tim Whitby/BFC / Claudio Lavenia / Jun Sato (Getty Images)

The key to keeping a fresh look at any age is knowing what’s going to pop in the fashion world. Eventually, the trickle-down effect of disposable fashion gives us access to looks we want to try without having to spend a lot. However, instead of strolling through the mall to see what’s works, it’s easier to just know what to look for ahead of time. If you constantly find yourself confused by what to wear and how to wear it, this list is for you.

Imitate these guys: Mandatory’s Top 10 Most Stylish Men Of 2018

1/5 Comme des Garçons Rei Kawakubo , the creative director behind Comme des Garçons ,is hailed as a sort of modern fashion innovator. In some ways, by never following the trends, she's invented them. The marriage between activewear and high fashion has a lot to do with her handiwork. If you want to see what sneakerheads and low rent designer wannabes like Kanye West will rip off next, keep an eye on Comme des Garçons. Photos: Matthew Sperzel / Victor Virgile / Contributors (Getty Images)

2/5 Dior Men Kim Jones , artistic director for Dior Men , has a knack for blending impeccably designed menswear with an athleisure twist. The result is a menswear line that's as much form as it is function. Also note, there's a special sort of softness in these designs, no matter how utilitarian they may appear at first glance. This sense of softness gives Dior Men the edge it needs to distinguish itself as one of the brands to watch. Photos: Jun Sato / Contributor (Getty Images)

3/5 Nike Obviously, Nike is one of the most recognizable brands in modern fashion. They've made athletic wear more than just the stuff you wear to the gym. This modernization of gym clothes ushered a new sense of style into the second part of the decade. The real reason they're on this list is the brand's decision to use their name to take a stand for social issues. The Just Do It campaign they did with Colin Kaepernick and aired on Thursday Night Football solidified them as a class act. We can't wait to see the statements they make in 2019. Photos: Melodie Jeng / Daniel Zuchnik / Claudio Lavenia /Contributors (Getty Images)

4/5 Ader Error South Korean brand Ader Error understands its core demographic. Its avant-garde streetwear design doesn't take itself too seriously, mixing high fashion design as accessible streetwear. Plus, Ader Error understands their demographic. In the past, they've employed kitschy packaging like coffee cups and the odd social media campaign. If specialized activewear is your jam, look into Ader Error. Photos: Melodie Jeng / Contributor (Getty Images) / Ader Error



5/5 E. Tautz British label E. Tautz has been around for a minute, but it's their fresh outlook on tailored suiting that got them on this list. They married the traditional clean lines of a polished suit in a way that translates to a modern audience. If you have a business dress code but don't want to sacrifice individual style, look to E. Tautz for inspiration in 2019. Photos: Tim Whitby/BFC / Contributor

Goodbye, fashion goddess: Adriana Lima Wears Her Angel Wings One Last Time

Are there any brands that you think will define fashion in 2019 that we missed? If so sound off in the comments!