Starbucks’ Newest Location Has A Boozy Twist

Recently, Starbucks opened a massive 23,000 square-foot location in Manhattan called Reserve Roastery New York. This over-the-top, coffee-lovers haven is a retail store, roastery, and even a cocktail bar. Yes, you read that right. This Starbucks location has a cocktail bar. Booze and coffee, what could be better?

It’s called the Arriviamo Bar (based on the Arriviamo Bar in the Reserve Roastery Milan) and this is definitely not a gimmicky, chain-style cocktail experience. The bar menu was even curated by one of the finest bartenders in the country: award-winning mixologist Julia Momose of Oriole Chicago.

Obviously, the cocktail menu mostly features drinks made with tea or coffee (it is a coffee shop after all). Momose’s menu was designed to pay homage to the Italian tradition of aperitivo (enjoying a drink and light appetizer before dinner) and features traditional as well as specially created cocktails.

“Opening a bar with beautiful wine and drinks is one thing, but we’re taking what we know best, coffee and tea, and using that to elevate everything,” Liz Muller, chief design officer and senior vice president of Starbucks said in a press release. “The unique drinks, the glassware – it will be an experience to open your palette and your mind to new tastes and combinations.”

One drink called “The Nocino Notte” is a take on the classic Negroni that uses Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew and pairs it with Pine Barrens Barrel Reserve Botanical Gin, Gran Classico Bitter, Don Ciccio & Figli Nocino and black truffle salt.

So, next time you’re in New York, you can stop in and get a coffee-based cocktail at Starbucks instead of a Grande Juniper Latte. Order anything, it’s all likely better than that pine tree-flavored monstrosity.