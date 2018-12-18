Mandatory’s Top 10 Most Stylish Men Of 2018

Photo: Araya Diaz/Stringer / Matt Winkelmeyer/Staff / Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

When it came to personal style, 2018 was an interesting year for men’s fashion. Instead of focusing on a sense of the uber-masculine, there was a shift towards gender fluidity. It’s not quite an homage to David Bowie, but moreso to the complexity of the times and perhaps how he ushered us here. That said, the most fashionable men of 2018 took calculated risks to highlight a sense of style that’s totally personalized and completely vulnerable.

If you don’t consider yourself to be particularly fashionable, consider this: personal style is the art of the self. So what we wear is as important as why we’re wearing it. You won’t find any slackers on this list. Each man was hand-picked for their ability to pull off looks that seem impossible to replicate. However, that shouldn’t stop you from trying to because everyone needs a goal, and in terms of style, these guys’ fashion savvy should be yours.

1/10 Henry Golding Earlier this summer, we told you Henry Golding was a style icon waiting to happen. Well, his time is now. He starred in two of the bigger blockbusters of 2018 and pulled it off with an almost effortless sense of style. Golding sported some of the major trends this year, like bold patterns, brocades, and jewel tones. Keep on eye on this guy to be ahead of the latest fashion craze. Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor

2/10 Cole Sprouse The Riverdale star has come a long way since his time as a child star on the Suite Life Of Zach & Cody. Cole's managed to do what few child stars have, and pivot into adult stardom without pulling a major Lindsay Lohan. We can't wait to watch him mature out of garbage tween shows like Riverdale and into the style icon he's destined to be. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

3/10 Jeff Goldblum Goldblum crushed the iVoted version of "Who Wore It Better." More than that, Goldblum has consistently been one of the most individually stylish people in entertainment. He's got an eclectic taste that highlights his quirky personality, making him one of the stylish men of 2018 and maybe of all time. Photo: Rob Kim / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson The Rock is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. At his size and stature, it's pretty easy to fumble with fashion. However, he keeps it simple so that his personality and physique shine. If you need a fashion icon to watch for the everyday man, Johnson's it. He might not take calculated risks or try and pull off bold patterns, but he crushes elegant simplicity, something everyone could take note of. Photo : VGC / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 Timothée Chalamet Timothée popped in his breakout role as Elio in the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name. His vulnerability in that role translates well in his personal style. The Oscar-nominated actor doesn't take himself too seriously but is willing to take risks when it comes to fashion. Because of this, he's not only one of the most stylish men of 2018, but someone to watch for years to come. Photo: Tim P. Whitby / Stringer (Getty Images)

6/10 Chris Paul Chris might be coming to the end of his basketball career but he's rising as a style star. His effortless style highlights his personality by taking the kind of calculated risks only a successful athlete can. His sense of style shows he's not afraid of pastels, loud suits, or his weak-ass hamstrings. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)

7/10 Post Malone Post Malone is on this list for one reason. He single-handedly made Crocs fashion-forward. Outside of the face tattoos, the weird hair, and the power clashing, Post Malone has made comfort chic. It's not exactly activewear, but it's still something we can get behind. Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

8/10 Chadwick Boseman Did Chadwick Boseman make this list simply because he is Black Panther? Maybe. But it didn't hurt that he's slayed red carpets since the premiere of the Marvel film. Boseman has a sort of preternatural sense of style that makes us excited to see what he's got in store for 2019. Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/10 Nick Jonas Nick Jonas has been famous pretty much his entire life. This year he partnered with John Varvatos for a cologne "JV x NJ," and completely matured as an artist, man and style icon in the process. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images)

10/10 Donald Glover Donald Glover is more than a triple threat. He's got a killer sense of style to boot. The musician/actor/comic wowed us on and off the red carpet with the way he expresses himself. Plus, he's the only guy who could make an argyle sweater work with a pinstripe suit. Photo: Araya Diaz / Stringer

Did your favorite male style icon of 2018 make the list? If not, who did we miss? Let us know in the comments!