A Mandatory Guide to Manscaping A Safe, Clean Playground

Photo: Scukrov (Getty Images)

There are two kinds of men in this world: those who respect themselves enough for the occasional manscaping, and those who do not. So which are you?

Most people tell time and mark milestones by the hairstyle atop their heads. One year it’s bowl and buzz cuts, the next it’s man buns and bushy beards. This year, let’s flip the switch and head south of the border to the no man’s land of manscaping where time stands still and trimmers beware.

It’s time that ’70s hippie bush caught up with the rest of you, and we’re giving you a mandatory guide to grooming with confidence (and caution) when it comes to your short and curlies, lest you go rogue with the wrong tools and look as lopsided as James Harden after he wakes up.

Have a gander at a few mandatory tools from Manscaped we highly recommend for a safe, clean playground.

1/6 Lawn Mower 2.0 You might think that putting something called the Lawn Mower down your shorts is a bad idea, but there really is no better idea. It's safer, sleeker and stronger than its predecessor but can handle the coarsest of hairs while providing a nick-free shave. Oh, and it's waterproof and features SkinSafe ™ technology to prevent nicks and snags! We know your greatest fear in this arena, and we're here to tell you it's no longer a problem.

2/6 The Plow It's no coincidence that the best way to get a shave that makes you confident in the boudoir is a sleek double-sided safety blade called The Plow. It's classic, elegant, and if this kind of showmanship were allowed in public, you'd be a write-in for mayor. It makes sense to stay a classic man.

3/6 The Shears For everything else that's not hair related, go old school with a variety of shears that will clip and clean up every possible point of unwanted filth you'd normally tolerate a little more than you should. No more gross nails and dirty crannies going forward. You're a big boy now!

4/6 The Nuts & Bolts 2.0 You're looking to improve yourself in as many ways as you easily can, so why not get a little extra help in the nuts and bolts section with a little belated Christmas gift to yourself? You'll look great and smelling your crotch will never go better. The Nuts & Bolts 2.0 will wash all your worries away, along with a few other unwanted things.



5/6 The Perfect Package If you're going to commit to staying on top of your body's style, you're going to need all the help you can get. This time next year, you might be the best version of yourself yet. The Perfect Package 2.0 has precision engineered tools and pH balanced formulations that make manscaping safe, even for beginners. If you want to take it a step further, try the Magic Mat because your lady friend will thank you for not leaving pubes all over her floor. And there's a decent chance she'll be on top of your body style, too, if you catch our obvious drift. The only way you could possibly top this is to hire Roy from the barbershop around the corner to come by for a quick, clean shave, but we're guessing Roy doesn't want to know you that well.

6/6 So Basically, No More of This... Looking to try Manscaped for yourself? Get 20% off and free shipping with code MANDATORY at Manscaped.com. Any questions?