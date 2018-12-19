Krispy Kreme Wants To Save The Gingerbread People

Photo: Jeffrey Hamilton (Getty Images)

Along with eggnog, pumpkin pie, and fruit cake, gingerbread is one of the most well-known and beloved holiday flavors. The only problem with gingerbread is that it’s usually made in the likeness of a man or woman. We’ve all been eating (sometimes even biting the head off of) gingerbread people for years. But, are we wrong to be doing this? Is the time right to put an end to this barbaric practice? Krispy Kreme thinks so.

The famed doughnut brand even released a tongue-in-cheek letter from “A Simple Gingerbread Man” who’s tired of being eating every holiday season. Instead, he says that we should all be eating Krispy Kreme’s Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut instead.

“This year, instead of getting your fix of scrumptious gingerbread goodness by devouring us, run to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” the letter says. The spiced gingerbread doughnut that’s slathered in a gingerbread molasses glaze is available from Dec. 19 – 24.

“The destruction of gingerbread culture and habitats, aka gingerbread houses, must stop,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme said in a press release. “There’s no reason to consume gingerbread people when you can eat delicious Gingerbread Glazed Doughnuts instead.”

This year, instead of mixing up gingerbread, rolling it out, and then molding it into innocent men and women, go out and get a doughnut instead. It’s a lot less work and you’ll save a few sweet, dough-based people in the process. Isn’t that what the holidays are all about? Or just make some rum balls because they’re much better. Also, we don’t think they anyone is hurt in the process of making them. At least we hope not.