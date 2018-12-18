Living

Do Christmas Eve Dinner Like The Italians With This Modern Twist On The Feast of The Seven Fishes

by Gennefer Gross
Photo: Sofie Delauw (Getty Images)

Unlike other cultures, Italians aren’t big on fasting. Piles of perfectly al dente pasta, crusty bread dipped in olive oil, and tables lined with carbs covered in rich sauces, cheeses, and meats are a way of life, so the Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve dinner is their version of “fasting.” That’s definitely something we support wholeheartedly.

While there are traditional menu items for this edible extravaganza, the only real requirement is that the dishes be meat-free and served before midnight Mass — and, of course, accompanied by lots and lots of wine! So, here are some ideas for a re-imagined feast that gives this timeless tradition a twist that everyone will enjoy. (Church attendance optional.)

