Red Velvet Cocoa

The cupcake no longer has the market cornered on red velvet. Now, you can convert your cocoa into a rich red respite with a little food coloring and a whole lot of creativity.

Just add vanilla, half and half, and powdered sugar to simulate that luscious cream cheese frosting, languishing over layers of melted semi-sweet chocolate, and skip the trip to the bakery. Get the recipe here.