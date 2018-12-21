Emergency Savings Account

The rainy day fund. If you don't have one, you should. Most people living paycheck-to-paycheck are wiped out because they fail to prepare for unforeseen events. Rick Friedman, senior vice president and financial advisor for RBC Wealth Management, recommends saving a little bit all the time so you don't even notice that you're putting money away.

To do this, look at your paycheck and then take out 10 to 20 percent for emergencies each month. Having this will prevent you from needing to dip into your Roth IRA or 401k, where you could be penalized for taking out money. So it's kind of like a safety net for your retirement plan.

Does this mean you'll forego brunch once a month? Possibly, but what you won't miss out on is having a car when your engine explodes unexpectedly.