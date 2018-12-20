Next-Level Threads: How to Evolve Your Sock Drawer

Photo: Happy Socks, Nice Laundry & Pantherella

Socks used to be all function and no form, but these days they’re just another way to showcase your style and personality. Before you stuff your sock drawer with fun, new purchases, we should go over some rules. Typically, if you’re working in a business professional environment, you want your socks to be in the same color wheel as your dress pants. One way to get around this is matching them to your dress shirt or tie. Doing this is a fun way to tie a look together without sacrificing style.

Green Christmas: The Ultimate Cannabis Lovers Gift Guide

When it comes to denim and more casual environments, the world is your oyster. As long as that oyster fits on your feet and is comfortable. In the case that your pants hem is a bit higher, you’ll need to opt for ankle socks, which should match the color of your shoe so you don’t see any trace of it. Now that we’ve got the basics covered, here are our picks for evolving your footwear game like a real adult.

1/7 Bombas Bombas are built for your pleasure. They're the perfect mix of class and comfort so you'll never want to take them off. We recommend buying them in the variety pack because you'll need enough that you won't have to do laundry every few days just to wear them again. Photo: Bombas

2/7 Glenmearl In terms of affordable sock value packs that combine style and comfort, Glenmearl can't be beat. These high-quality socks come in a variety of vibrant colors to not only match your outfit but your personality. Plus, when they peek out of your pant leg you'll always, always get compliments. Photo: Amazon

3/7 Happy Socks If you're the kind of guy who loves a splash of color, Happy Socks are for you. They're made with quality material, a touch of craftsmanship and a whole lot of creativity. Not only that, Happy Socks have matching underwear, so you can really wow people when you get down to your, uh, socks. Photo: Happy Socks

4/7 Mr. Gray These days, exposing your ankles is crazy fashionable, which is why you need ankle socks. But so many pairs of ankle socks sink into your shoes, making the experience hellish, to say the least. Mr. Gray ankle socks are designed to prevent this footwear nightmare. Their custom silicone heel grip makes sure your socks stay put so you don't give up and wear your shoes without socks. Photo: Mr. Gray



5/7 Nice Laundry If you're looking to class up your sock game 100 percent, purchase some Nice Laundry socks. The Personal Edition gives three options for having them monogrammed with your initials. What? Chic, fun socks that are also personalized. Sign us up now. Photo: Nice Laundry

6/7 Pantherella Pantherella's amazing cashmere over-the-calf dress socks are some of the most coveted socks around. They're also some of the most expensive, too. But can you really put a price on comfort? Pantherella socks are designed to keep you comfortable if you're on your feet all day while still coming in fun prints and colors. If you want to splurge on your feet, give these a try. Photo: Pantherella

7/7 Uniqlo When it comes to price and quality, Uniqlo socks are at the top of our list. They make a variety of dress socks that will match with everything you own. Plus, if you're not a flashy dude, you don't have to turn up the volume. Sometimes, basic black, grey and blue are more than enough to get the job done. Photo: Uniqlo

Thank fast: How To Accept Lame Holiday Presents

Are there any socks that satisfy your style and comfort needs that we didn’t add? Let us know what they are in the comments!