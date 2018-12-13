Living / Life Hacks

5 Self-Care Strategies To Get You Through The Holidays

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Maurusone (Getty Images)

The holidays aren’t always easy. You’re emotionally spent from mingling with people you usually avoid, financially drained from buying presents, and physically finished from all the partying. By the time Dec. 25 arrives, you’re pretty much ready to peace out on the whole charade, but you don’t have to if you implement some self-care strategies.

Instead of dropping out, you need to tune into your own needs. Like with sports, mental health is about having a good offense. So don’t deplete yourself, use these self-care tips to treat your vessel like the temple it is. That way, you’ll breeze through December ready to start your new year off right!

Do you have any self-care tips that help you make it through the holidays? Let us know in the comments!

