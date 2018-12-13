Bartender Approved: The 5 Best Christmas Beers

Photo: Ansel Olson (Getty Images)

Let’s face it. For much of the country, winter really sucks. It’s cold, dreary, and it gets dark out early. Oh yeah, did we mention the snow? On top of it being dark at 4 p.m., much of the country gets blanketed with cold, wet snow. It’s a miserable time of year save for one reason. The beginning of winter means it’s almost Christmas. And Christmas means decorated trees, stockings hung by the chimney with care, and of course Christmas ales.

Of all the good things that come with the holiday season, we love Christmas ales the most. So do bartenders. That’s why we asked a handful of bartenders to tell us their favorite Christmas Ales. Here’s what they said:

1/5 Anchor Christmas Ale “I like Anchor Christmas Ale. Every year, they create a new recipe, which allows you to experience something different each year. The blend still contains cocoa notes and all the holiday flavors that you would expect. It also comes in Magnums, which make great holiday gifts.” – Sean Fiori, assistant general manager at Buddy V’s Ristorante in Las Vegas Photo: Anchor

2/5 Avery's Old Jubilation Ale “What is my go-to 'Christmas Ale'? I'm not a big seasonal beer guy. I like Avery's Old Jubilation Ale, but I would much prefer a run-of-the-mill stout such as Old Speckled Hen during the bundle up months.” – Joe Masse, beverage director at The Woodstock in New York City Photo: Avery

3/5 Finback Puffin American Smoked Porter “Finback Brewery is my new obsession at the moment. With them brewing about 60 - 70 different beers, there is always something amazing coming out of their brewery. My new favorite is their “Puffin” American Smoked Porter. It has a beautifully subtle roasted hazelnut aroma and cherry wood smoked malt follows through. It has a delicious slightly creamy mouth feel with hints of dark chocolate. If you can get your hands on it you have to try it!” – Jason Rodriguez, beverage director at HALL in New York City Photo: Finback

4/5 Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale “My favorite Christmas ale is put out by one of my favorite American craft breweries, Sierra Nevada. They consistently put out some of the best tasting beer on the market; their Celebration Ale continues this tradition. The Celebration Ale is able to walk the line between ‘bold’ and 'fresh' in a way that few stronger IPAs can. Just strong enough to keep you warm over Christmas. Just refreshing enough that you can have a few without reaching for a lager.” – Brice Peressini, lead bartender at Parq Vancouver, Canada Photo: Sierra Nevada



5/5 St. Bernardus Christmas “I'm of two minds on Christmas Ale. If I'm enjoying it with a lot of people, I like to go for Anchor Brewing's Christmas Ale out of Magnums. I used to age these a year or two and compare them to current releases. They're delicious and are fun to share with beer nerds and normal people alike. If I can't find Anchor, I like to go with Belgian Christmas beers like Fantome Noel or St. Bernardus Christmas Ale, which are more widely available. They're boozier with spice and some fruit, which basically pairs with anything for the season.” – Jake Lewis, Beverage Director at Momofuku Photo: St. Bernardus

So, if you’re looking for a great Christmas beer this year, take our favorite bartender’s word for it and grab one of these tasty brews. They stand diligently behind a bar throughout the holiday season and see a lot of beers imbibed. Try one of their choices and you’re sure to be the hit of your holiday office party or family good together.