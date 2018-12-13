Vitamin Water Will Give You $100K To Put Down Your Smartphone

Photo: Uwe Krejci (Getty Images)

If you’re anything like us, you’re obsessed with your smartphone. We can’t finish a whole episode of Westworld without perusing Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, or Twitter. Even if we aren’t on social media, we’re constantly refreshing our emails just in case something truly interesting and exciting is sent our way (it never actually happens). On top of giving us the world at our fingertips with apps like Wikipedia, IMDb, and WebMD, the rise of smartphones has also turned us into screen-gawking zombies with a massive largely incurable case of FOMO (“fear of missing out” to the lay person). But Vitamin Water wants to help. The famed flavored water brand wants to cure you of your smart phone-itis by giving you a cash reward for putting it down for good (or at least for all of 2019).

What would someone need to pay you to give up your iPhone, Google Phone, or Galaxy for all of 2019? A lot of money, we bet. How does $100 sound? Not enough, right? How about $1,000 cold, hard cash? Still not enough to stop you from playing Candy Crush for three hours per day while you’re supposed to be working? How about $100,000? Yeah, we thought so.

Vitamin Water is going to select one lucky person willing to give up their smartphone for a year and give them $100,000 to do it. If you think you can actually do it, you need to share on social media (yes, they get that it’s ironic) why you should be chosen. But, don’t forget to the use the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest or else they probably won’t see it and you’ll just be wasting your time.

Obviously, if you’re chosen, spending a year without a smartphone will be tough. If you only make it six months, they’ll still give you $10,000. If you only last three months (specifically, anything less than six) you get exactly zero dollars. Don’t even try to lie because they are going to use a lie detector test. They’re very serious about this. Think you’re up for it? Start tweeting, Instagramming, and Snapchatting because pretty soon you won’t be able to.