Celebrate Repeal Day Like A Rum Runner With This Prohibition-Themed Cocktail

Photo: Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa (Getty Images)

When the calendar turns to December, all eyes seem to be on the holidays. But, there’s one day in early December that’s truly worth celebrating. That’s because Dec. 5 is Repeal Day, the day we celebrate the passing of the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 5, 1933, which officially ended the horrible, sober, un-fun time that was Prohibition.

The 18th Amendment, which was ratified on Jan. 16, 1919 (also known as the Volstead Act), was a ban on making, importing, transporting, and selling intoxicating alcoholic beverages. It was a dark time in U.S. history and one that every whiskey-loving, beer-guzzling, wine-sipping American is glad is over and done with.

To celebrate Repeal Day, bars and restaurants across this great land will be offering deals and some even have their own celebratory cocktails. San Diego’s Banker’s Hill Bar + Restaurant is one such place. The bartenders there will be shaking up a special, prohibition-themed cocktail called “Low Flying Planes.”

Bar manager Colin Berger created the drink as an homage to Prohibition-era rum runners. It’s made with dark rum, rye whiskey, apple brandy, lemon juice, and house-made grenadine. If you find yourself in the San Diego area, stop by and grab yourself one for only $11. Or, take a look at the recipe below and make your own at home. Either way, celebrate Repeal Day by hoisting a cocktail in honor of everyone who worked so hard to make it legal for you to do so. Life without the ability to enjoy a high-quality, hand-crafted spirit, beer, or wine sounds pretty bleak to us.

Low Flying Planes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces dark rum

1/2 ounce rye whiskey

1/2 ounce apple brandy

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce homemade Grenadine

Preparation:

Mix and enjoy!