Burger King Wants To Give Your Dog A Flame-Grilled Treat

Photo: Photos by R A Kearton (Getty Images)

As dog owners, one of the saddest moments of our lives involves eating a delicious meal. That’s because our dogs are forced to sit at our feet and hope that a morsel or two of our delicious cheeseburger will fall onto the floor to be gobbled up by their eager and waiting mouths. We enjoy our cheesy, tasty meal while we see their sad faces looking up at us. It’s not that they are going hungry by any means. It’s just that kibble doesn’t really come close to the deliciousness that is a bowl of macaroni and cheese with artisanal gouda and aged cheddar. But, the folks at DoorDash and Burger King have a little more empathy for our own pets than we do. They are giving our four-legged, furry friends an added treat when we order Burger King.

They are calling it a ‘Dogpper’ and it’s exactly what you think it is. It’s a dog bone with “flame-grilled taste.” It’s designed to appease man’s best friend, so you can enjoy your tasty Whopper in peace.

To get a Dogpper for your best bud, all you need to do is buy the Whopper-Dogpper combo through DoorDash. But, be aware this is a limited-time offer and it’s only available until supplies last. As an added bonus, new customers don’t have to pay the delivery fee for orders $10 and over. Just make sure to type in the code “Dogpper” at checkout. So, act quickly or else you’ll be forced to share your actual Whopper with your dog. It’s the humane thing to do, right? Have you ever eaten dog food? It’s really not too tasty.