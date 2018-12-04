Applebee’s New Dollar Cocktail Inspired By A Nostalgic Candy Brand

Photo: Jerry Cleveland / Contributor (Getty Images)

Previously, we wrote about Applebee’s Halloween-themed cocktail: The Dollar Zombie. The seasonal drink was a combination of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime, all topped off with a gummy brain garnish. The best part was that the drink was only $1. Sadly, Halloween has come and gone, but the restaurant chain is back with another dollar cocktail and this one is holiday-themed.

The “December Neighborhood Drink of the Month” is the Dollar Jolly. Available all month long, the drink consists simply of vodka and either cherry or green apple Jolly Rancher mix. A bonus is that a Jolly Rancher hard candy is served on the side. Who doesn’t love the nostalgia of sipping on a green apple Jolly Rancher-based cocktail while also sucking on the iconic candy?

Plus, the two drinks are the main colors of the holiday season (green and red) so that’s pretty cool, too. Also, the drink is only a dollar. What else can you get for a dollar these days? You can’t even get a gallon of gas for that price (we encourage you to drink this instead of gas, though).

“We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a press release. “The Dollar Jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight, and good times. Oh, and vodka, too.”

While the drink is available for the whole month of December, price, participation, and availability vary based on your location. So, it’s best to call ahead before you head in to ensure you’ll be able to imbibe this holiday fuel. On second thought, just show up. If they don’t have it, just get a margarita or something instead.