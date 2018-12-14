Living / Gear
Camping Gadget Hammock

The Mandatory Nature Lovers Guide for Holiday Travel and Camping Gifts

by Alex Santa Maria
Photo: Peter Tsai Photography/Contributor (Getty Images) 

Every year, we find new ways to pollute the great outdoors with gadgets and gizmos. We’re a long way away from the days of roughing it out on the trail. Whether your friends make weekend retreats to the lake or only know about camping from cartoons, these travel and camping gift suggestions could be great gifts for their next excursion.

If you’re the outdoorsy type, you know it may be hard to keep up with tech. After all, you can’t charge your phone when surrounded by nothing but trees. This is a mandatory nature lovers holiday gift guide, but feel free to go window shopping. Treat yourself. While you can’t take your full rig out into the woods, you can bring a little slice of the future on your travels.

Be cool about fire safety: Camping Bro Proves Hitting Anything On Fire With Your Golf Club Is A Terrible Idea

Roughing it in retail: The Latest ‘Teen Challenge’ Has Kids Camping Out In Restaurants And Stores

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.