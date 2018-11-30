Who Wore It Better: The Rock And A-Rod Do Athleisure

Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin & BG017/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

When talking athleisure, you should probably also talk about some of the most athletic men around. That’s why we’ve got A-lister Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Yankee slugger Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez going toe-to-toe on this week’s “Who Wore It Better?”

Who Wore It Better: ‘I Voted’ Sticker Style

Both men know a little bit about athleticism, which is why we turn to them to highlight the best of athleisure. Before The Rock exploded as one of the most marketable action heroes around, he started as an athlete and wrestler. A-Rod, on the other hand, managed to become one of the most bankable men in baseball. Each of these guys knows what’s up when it comes to dressing down, but who did it best?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock can almost do no wrong. He doesn’t even seem to be trying here, but he’s nailing more than his outfit. He’s winning at life. His million dollar smile only elevates what he’s wearing to A-lister status. There’s really not a lot going on here, but it’s done perfectly.

Athleisure is about keeping things simple and comfortable. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that The Rock makes the private jet behind him look small in comparison.

Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez

Since A-Rod retired he seems to live in suits and Jennifer Lopez. Not that either of those things is a negative, but it’s nice to catch the former Yankee MVP dressing down in Los Angeles. He might be mocking the city’s lack of weather, but he also doesn’t seem to be complaining. It’s afforded him the ability to wear a black zip-up jacket and comfortable pants with kicks.

Who Wore It Better: Men Who Do Womenswear

What really works here is the monochromatic look he’s got going on. Keeping everything black not only looks sharp, but it makes a dress down outfit look classy. That’s not easy to do.

Winner: The Rock

Unfortunately for A-Rod, The Rock nails effortless sporty chic without even trying. That’s probably why he’s one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. A-Rod, on the other hand, almost seems to verge in dad territory with his dorky zip-up. Not that A-Rod has anything to complain about since he goes home to J. Lo and she doesn’t seem to care what he wears.