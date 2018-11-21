Deal With It: How To Score Big On Black Friday Sales

Photo: Simpson33 (Getty Images)

Here at Mandatory, we like money and stuff, just like you do. So, once the post-Thanksgiving fest is over you can participate in the only other truly American past time: spending money. This Black Friday, let’s worship our capitalist overlords by spending money! Check out this list of our favorite Black Friday sales.

1/10 Old Navy Save 50 percent off your entire purchase at Old Navy and shop thousands of styles from as low as $6. Sale goes from Nov. 21 - Nov. 23. Photo: Old Navy.

2/10 Zenni Optical If you're in the market for new glasses, check out Zenni Optical's Black Friday sale. You get 20 percent off everything. Enter code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Photo: Zenni Optical

3/10 Nordstrom Save up to 60 percent off select sale items at Nordstrom. Sale dates run from Nov. 20 - Nov. 26. Photo: Nordstrom

4/10 BookIt If you're looking to get away, look no further. BookIt's Black Friday Sale is offering 70 percent off all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico. Plus, they're offering an extra $200 off your 7+ night stay when you use code BF200. Or, you can save $100 off your 5 - 6 night stay using code BF100. Sale ends midnight on Black Friday. Photo: BookIt



5/10 Target Target's early Black Friday sale started Nov. 18, with PS4 and Xbox deals. Early access Black Friday sales starts midnight PT Nov. 21 for Red Card members. General Black Friday sale commences on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. Photo: Target

6/10 Walmart Walmart's select in-store sale starts Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. but will run all day online. They have radical deals on PS4 and Xbox One bundles. Photo: Walmart

7/10 Levis Take 40 percent off all Levis' items Nov. 21 - Nov. 26. Photo: Levis

8/10 Jockey Get 30 percent off all Jockey items with coupon code PREBF30. Sale dates are Nov. 22 to Nov. 23. Photo: Jockey



9/10 Bombas Get 20 percent off the best socks on the market with the coupon code BIGHOLIDAY20. For every pair of socks purchased, Bombas will donate a pair. Sale dates are Nov. 19 to Nov. 26. Photo: Bombas

10/10 EveryManJack The all-natural grooming brand, EveryManJack, is having one of the best sales out there. On Nov. 23, get 30 percent off site-wide (excluding gift cards and kits) with code BlackFriday30. Photo: EveryManJack

Will you be shopping any of these sales? Or did we miss something you think everyone should know about? Let us know in the comments!