Drink This New IPA To Help Camp Fire Relief In California

Photo: Erich Rau / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Sierra Nevada is one of the most well-known names in the world of craft beer. It also happens to be located in Chico, California. For those who don’t know, that’s pretty close to the wildfires currently devastating the state; so close, in fact, that the brewery had to temporarily close this week. Upon reopening, the brand decided to brew a special beer to benefit the Camp Fire relief efforts.

It’s called Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and 100 percent of the sales will be donated to Camp Fire relief. On top of this, the brewery took to Facebook to appeal to the craft beer community. They are asking every other brewery in the country to brew its own version of Resilience.

“I’m sending a letter to brewers across the country, inviting them to join us in a collaboration brew day on Tuesday, Nov. 27,” Ken Grossman, Sierra Nevada’s founder wrote in the Facebook post. “We are working with malt and hop suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations to all participating breweries and are asking those breweries to donate 100 percent of their sales, as well.”

He added that he understood that the rebuilding process doesn’t happen overnight and the brewery isn’t going to forget about the cause. “Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future.”

Beyond Burgers And Wings: The Best Food And Beer Pairings

In another post, he wrote that hundreds of other breweries have made inquiries about brewing their own beer. Besides this, Sierra Nevada has created the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Community Fund and Grossman’s family donated $100,000. To make a donation, visit the site here.