The Best Christmas Gifts For The Ranch Dressing Fanatic In Your Life

Photo: Hidden Valley

You might remember that last year, Hidden Valley was trending because the ranch dressing brand introduced a ranch-filled keg for super fans of creamy, zesty dressings. That giant, ranch-fueled fountain would be the perfect addition to your front yard, dining room, or man-cave. This year, the brand upped the ante by adding a whole slew of holiday-themed swag to its website.

Now you no longer have to scour Amazon to find that perfect gift for the ranch dressing fiend in your life. You won’t need to see their disappointed faces as they rip open boxes filled with socks, ties, and cologne. That’s because Hidden Valley already did the work for you. The site is chocked full of holiday goodies for perfect for anyone who refuses to dip their chicken wings in blue cheese.

The limited-edition merchandise includes a 6.5-foot inflatable bottle of Hidden Valley ranch dressing (perfect gift for fans of blow-up bottles of salad dressing), a Christmas tree topper, bottle and shaker ornaments, holiday sweaters, wrapping paper, and a snow globe. The most desirable item in its store? A magnum-sized bottle of ranch dressing. Nothing says “Happy holidays!” like enough Hidden Valley ranch to overdose on.

Photo: Hidden Valley Ranch

For those of you who don’t know what a magnum bottle is: it’s a giant, 1.75-milliliter bottle that’s usually filled with champagne (not ranch dressing). It’s not available until Dec. 3, so you better mark your calendar if you want to pop this bottle and ring in the new year with a ranch dressing shower.