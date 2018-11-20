Whole Foods Just Took Whipped Cream To The Next Level For The Holidays

Photo: Lina Bruins / EyeEm (Getty Images) Every holiday season, companies vie for the top food trend. Pumpkin spice has worn this crown for many years, but gingerbread and salted caramel have also had their day in the sun. This year, Whole Foods is betting on peppermint — in whipped cream form. We’ll repeat that: Peppermint. Whipped. Cream. Thanksgiving In A Can: Pringles Just Released A Whole Dinner In Chip Form The possibilities for this wintertime treat are endless. Think chocolate chip pancakes, pecan pie, sticky buns, hot cocoa, and eggnog, all topped with peppermint whipped cream. Photo: Whole Foods You can even top any holiday cocktail, like this Kahlua Christmas Cookie shot, with peppermint whipped cream for some added zest. And when no one’s looking, just go ahead and spray those luscious swirls of pure peppermint silk directly into your mouth.

What we’re trying to say is that we can’t think of anything that isn’t made better by a dollop of peppermint whipped cream. And at only $3.99 a can, you can adorn virtually any holiday confection with a cool splash of invigorating mint. This whipped cream will elevate your desserts, drinks, or maybe even your morning brew because Whole Foods is also stocking peppermint coffee pods and ground peppermint coffee. Talk about a pick-me-up.

Bearing Whole Foods’ very own 365 Everyday Value label, you can scarf this velvety cream with confidence because you know it’s made with quality ingredients. So, seek out your nearest Whole Foods location to add some spiced edible snow to your season of cheer. We’ll be cheering you on because, in case you couldn’t tell, we dig this minty invention and hope it’s the thing that finally dethrones pumpkin spice. Because, come on, cinnamon’s doing all the work there anyway. (You know it’s true.)