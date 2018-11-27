This Liquor From The Czech Republic Belongs In Your Next Cocktail

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Becherovka has been quietly rising in popularity in the United States for the past year or so. Once you try it, it’s easy to see why. This liquor has a complex flavor that can mix easily. It’s also easy to enjoy the brand on its own. Becherovka is a versatile liquor with a unique profile.

Americans like to think we’ve cornered the market on alcoholic drinks, but that’s not the case. Other countries have created some amazing cocktails and liquors that we’ve been missing out on.

The Upside of Alcohol: Study Suggests Alcohol Helps Learn A Foreign Language

As our continual goal to bring you every booze combination possible, we felt it our duty to talk about this interesting liquor from the Czech Republic.

This liquor is made from over 20 different herbs and spices, including anise, cinnamon, and cloves. Becherovka has been around for over 200 years. The liquor was originally created as a cure for stomach aches but graduated from medicine to cocktail, thankfully.

Many drinkers say it tastes just like Christmas thanks to the variety of spices. It’s best taken straight, no chaser. The sweet flavor and advanced profile mean you probably won’t want to have more than a couple.

Living The Dream: Dream Job Will Pay You To Drink Gin Around The World In 80 Days

Bartenders across the world are using Becherovka in place of gin or vodka for a new twist on classic cocktails. The advanced flavor profile can reimagine classic recipes and give adventurous drinkers something new to try.

At 38 percent alcohol by volume, it’s no joke. If you’re looking to try it, go with:

A Becherovka Toddy: Hot water, honey, Becherovka, and a fresh-squeezed lemon.

The Czech Mule: Ginger beer, Becherovka, and a lime. No copper mug needed.

A Beton: Becherovka, tonic water, and a lemon wedge.

While not as widely available as say, vodka, it’s well worth your time to track down, especially as the holidays roll around. The next time you’re looking for a change of pace, go for something old. It sounds fancy and your sophisticated palate will impress your friends. Or at the very least, it’s a good change of pace from a Jack and coke.