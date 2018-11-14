Candy-Flavored Coffee Is Yours Thanks To New Creamers Coming In 2019

Photo: Daniela Duncan (Getty Images)

In a world littered with pumpkin spice lattes, Coffee-mate has decided to differentiate themselves by incorporating candy bars into their creamers. That’s right. Candy. For breakfast. Dreams do come true!

Snickers and Dove Dark Chocolate Almond flavors will turn your humdrum cup of joe into the day after Halloween every day. Unlike most flavored products that feel more like powdered versions of the original, these taste like you dropped the candy bars directly into your mug. Seriously.

Snickers brings all the familiar flavors of peanuts and caramel to the party, making caramel macchiatos (and their hefty price tag) totally obsolete, and Dove mimics its “pure silk chocolate” marketing to a T with creamy notes of mocha and roasted almonds in liquid form. These are seriously addictive, so if you’re a coffee junkie already, expect to increase your daily intake substantially. If you’re not that into coffee, you will be once you try these creamers. Best of all, they don’t have nearly as many calories as the actual candy bars, so go on and have that second cup. You’re not binging; you’re caffeinating, like a grown-up.

The new flavors hit the shelves nationwide at major retailers in January. And at just $3.59 for a 32-ounce bottle, you can skip the long Starbucks lines and hit the snooze button. More sleep and guilt-free candy consumption? Your 2019 is off to a great start.