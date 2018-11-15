Living / Style

A Mandatory Guide to Being a Classic Gentleman at Holiday Parties 

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Rawpixel (Getty Images)

There’s a certain amount of class necessary to take your holiday party style to the next level. Sometimes, it’s the way you present yourself, like buying a round for your friends. The rest of the time, it’s how you dress. The ability to balance both proves you’re a guy who’s serious about having a proper good time (and still a gentleman at heart).

You don’t want to be that guy, the one who still thinks life is one big kegger. We’ll teach you how to be a gentleman at holiday parties, and classy one at that. This holiday season, follow our guide to make sure you’re ahead of the game when it comes to going out.

