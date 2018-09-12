Ask The Pros: Bartenders’ Favorite Beach Beers

Photo: Proformabooks (Getty Images)

For much of the country, the hottest time of the year is right at the end of August and the beginning of September. That means that the next few weeks, before the chill of fall arrives, are prime beach days all over the country from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon. That’s because there’s nothing more refreshing on a steamy, sweaty, damp summer day than taking a dip in the ocean, a lake, pond, creek, or even a comically small kiddie pool if that’s your only option. Well, there actually is one thing more refreshing: beer.

Since there are so many styles of beer, it’d be a gamble to grab a random six-pack, a towel, your new gravity chair, and head out to your nearest water source. Cracking open a rich, sweet stout or porter as you feel the burning sun beaming down on you might just ruin your day. You’d be much smarter to select a lighter, lower-alcohol brew. But, in a sea of suds, how do you pick the right beer for a day at the beach? Luckily, you don’t have to. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite beachy beer.

“I have two go-tos for the beach: Off Color Apex Predator, a farmhouse ale with qualities of lemon verbena and a grapefruit pulp-and-Stiegl Radler that’s juicy, fresh, and tantalizing.” – David Mor, beverage director at Cindy’s in Chicago

“My favorite beach beer is probably Imperial from Costa Rica. It’s traditional, not too heavy, and still has a decent amount of flavor.” – Ben Potts, owner/bar manager at Beaker & Gray in Miami

“If I’m going to reach for a beer in the cooler, my go to is a crisp, citrusy Gose. These slightly sour beers are brewed with sea salt which, when you’re baking under the sun with your feet in the sand, seems just about perfect. I also like to tell myself that it is replenishing some of those lost electrolytes. American breweries are finally catching onto this technique and style. You see just about everyone coming out with a Gose lately, from Westbrook to Sixpoint and even Sierra Nevada.” – Kieran Chavez, beverage director at Boqueria in New York City

“On a hot beach day, I want light and refreshing because I know I’m going to have more than I probably should. Stiegl Radler is my favorite for hot days and is borderline too easy to drink. It is a mixture of grapefruit juice and German lager and coming in below 3% alcohol you don’t have to feel bad about that. Seriously crushable. That being said, there is nothing wrong with Miller High Life. Nothing.” – Piers Smyth, director of food and beverage at About Last Knife in Chicago

“I personally enjoy lighter, citrus forward and crisp beers when I’m at the beach. Some of my favorite beers to bring to the beach are Allagash white, Hitachino white ale, Founders All Day IPA, and Summer Love Ale.” – Shawn Chen, bartender at RedFarm in New York City

“A craft beer I enjoy drinking by the beach is the Huki Idol from Funky Buddha Brewery. It’s really tasty and refreshing, a double IPA filled with passion fruit and lime juices and fresh mint and lush hops. It’s very tropical and not overpowering. I had a few of these on the beach in sunny South Florida and they definitely quenched my thirst for a good beer.” – Gerry Contreras, lead bartender at L Bar, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

“What is the best beer to bring to the beach? Sixpoint Jammer Gose.” – Masahiro Urushido, bartender at Katana Kitten in New York City

“Best beers for the beach? I think they would have to be a nice citrusy IPA or a Berliner Weisse/sour. Both have a low ABV if you plan on drinking more than one in the sun. When my fiancé and I drink these styles of beer at home we always say ‘Dang! I wish we were on a beach right now.'” – Donny Prop, bar manager at Jack & Ginger’s Irish Pub in Chicago

“In the hot south Florida weather, I can only think of two beers: Floridian (Funky Buddha) or La Rubia (Wynwood). Those two beers will refresh your mind and soul while you sit at the beach in 100-degree heat.” – JP Belloni, head bartender at Burlock Coast in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

“In my opinion, the best beer to bring to the beach is Atwater’s mango wheat ale, Whango. If you’re going to the beach, it is likely for the day, which means you need a beer that you can also drink all day. Whango is light and refreshing enough to keep you thirsty but full of delicious wheat and mango flavor that pairs harmoniously together, and at only 4.9% ABV, you can session the beer all day long and still be able to enjoy all the activities that make the beach one of the best places on earth.” – Ben Knighton, bartender at The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck at Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids, Michigan

“I would go with a beer that is created right on the boardwalk of Coney Island: the Coney Island Watermelon Wheat. Refreshing with a little sweetness from the watermelon, the Coney Island Watermelon Wheat is perfect for a hot beach day. Who can say no to a watermelon at the beach? It is a classic, in beer form.” – Rael Petit, beverage director at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, New York