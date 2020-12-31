Ranked! Mandatory Top 20 Most Inspiring Stories of 2020

In the simplest terms: 2020 sucked. It will go down in history as one of the worst years of all time. When the ball dropped on one decade and began a new one, we had hope. But this year was full of horrible stories about the ongoing COVID pandemic, racially motivated turmoil, division in the political world, and an awful lot of stress and anxiety. Luckily, through the dark clouds of the crummy year of 2020, a few inspiring stories snuck through. Check out our 20 favorites below.

Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

1/20 20. Rescued Baby Yoda Kitten Is the Only Good News to Come Out of California Wildfires In the midst of so much fiery hell, firefighters found a kitten that looks like the spitting image of Baby Yoda near the North Complex Fire in Northern California. Read more here. Photo: CNN

2/20 19. Two Very Good Dogs Deliver Beer Curbside to Save Their Mom’s Company This is a story of two slobbering, sweet pooches who are on a mission to get beer to you in the age of coronavirus. Read more here. Photo: Six Harbors Brewing Company



3/20 18. Newlyweds Feed People in Need With Wedding Reception Food Rather than let food go to waste, a newly married couple decided to share it with those in need, by donating it to Laura’s Home, a Cleveland nonprofit that helps homeless women and children. Read more here. Photo: Caroline Stoltzfus/The City Mission

4/20 17. Good Samaritans Summoned to Fulfill the Saddest Christmas Wishes You Ever Heard Operation Santa encourages adults to become “surrogate Santas” through the USPS. Read more here. Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez (Getty Images)



5/20 16. Conor McGregor Hand Delivers Supplies to Dublin Children's Hospital, Manages Not to Punch Any Kids McGregor took the fight to COVID-19, donating 1 million Euros’ worth of supplies to local hospitals in Ireland, as well as actually showing up in person to offer some much-needed words of encouragement to the staff of the Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin. Read more here. Photo: TMZ

6/20 15. NYC Hospital Staff Gets Free Vacations as Thank-You Gift For Coronavirus Work Over 4,000 staff at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens, New York, received a three-night vacation compliments of Hyatt and American Airlines. Read more here. Photo: LightFieldStudios (Getty Images)



7/20 14. John Krasinski Makes 'Some' Things Better With 'Some Good News,' Celebrating 15 Years of 'The Office' John Krasinski recently asked his Twitter followers to send him #SomeGoodNews. “Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile!” he said in the tweet. Read more here. Photo: YouTube

8/20 13. 10 Ways People Are Helping Healthcare Workers During the Coronavirus Outbreak Here’s a list of 10 ways everyday people are lending a hand while safely social distancing. Read more here. Photo: JOSEP LAGO / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/20 12. Alabama High School Teacher Pays Students’ Utility Bills with Stimulus Check Kent Chambers, a teacher at Bob Jones High School since 1986, used his stimulus check to pay for three of his students’ utility bills, totaling $600. Read more here. Photo: Kent Chambers

10/20 11. Mobile Haircuts Come to New York City Health Care Workers A mobile barbershop called Shortcuts pulled up to Mount Sinai Morningside, one of the busiest hospitals in New York City, to provide free haircuts to staff in gratitude for their “life-giving and selfless work.” Read more here. Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)



11/20 10. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Launches School to Shape Next Generation of Musical Artists and Entrepreneurs Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation is launching the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. Read more here. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

12/20 9. Real-Life Superhero Saves Sister from Mauling Dog, Appointed an Avenger by Entire Team Six-year-old Bridger Walker was taking a walk with his younger sister recently when the two were approached by a very large, very angry, very scary German Shepard mix. Read more here. Photo: Nicole Walker Instagram



13/20 8. Furloughed Worker Becomes ‘Lasagna Lady,’ Feeds Hundreds For Free When the menswear store where she worked furloughed her because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this furloughed worker didn’t turn into a sloth. Instead, she transformed into “Lasagna Lady,” which is just the kind of real-life superhero the world needs right now. Read more here. Photo: monkeybusinessimages (Getty Images)

14/20 7. Little Girl’s Thank-You Letter to Postal Worker Gets Massive Response From Across the Country Emerson Weber, an 11-year-old from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, wanted to show her appreciation for her neighborhood postal carrier, Doug. What better way than by writing him a letter? Read more here. Photo: myshkovsky (Getty Images)



15/20 6. Alaskan Man Travels 7 Hours to Get Groceries For His Neighbors This town is so remote that in order for residents to get the supplies they need anytime (let alone in the middle of a pandemic), they count on Parker to take his 96-foot ship through the frigid waters on a seven-hour round trip to Juneau to shop at Costco. Read more here. Photo: dardespot (Getty Images)

16/20 5. Brad Pitt and Flea Take Over School Gym to Get Food to Those in Need The space used to host a free boxing program, but since coronavirus restrictions have ended such activities, instead up to 700 people stream through the gymnasium to receive free food each week. Read more here. Photo: YouTube



17/20 4. Meanwhile in Florida: Retiree Saves Puppy From Alligator Jaws of Life, Good to Hear Florida Is Back to Being Florida It all started when the Cavalier King Charles spaniel, named Gunner, was out for a walk with his 74-year-old human, Richard Wilbanks. That’s when an alligator attacked. Read more here. Photo: NBC News

18/20 3. Man Suffering a Stroke Saved By Hero Chihuahua, Beat That Taco Bell A chihuahua named Boo-Boo can add saving his owner’s life to its list of skills. Read more here. Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)



19/20 2. Opera House Reopens Doors to a Full House of...House Plants Instead of a packed house of people, a concert was performed for a theater full of house plants. Read more here. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

20/20 1. Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd Over the past two weeks, celebrities have been calling out racism online, marching in Black Lives Matter protests, and making donations to social justice organizations in dizzying amounts. These are just a handful of famous people who are standing up to help the Black community. Read more here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

