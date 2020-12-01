The 10 Best Charities That Deserve Your Donation This Giving Tuesday

We all know about Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the other days of the year when we feel entitled to spend way too much money on ourselves (under the guise of holiday shopping for others). But did you know about Giving Tuesday? It’s an annual holiday meant to inspire a “global generosity movement.” That means giving your money to organizations that can put it to good use.

This year, Giving Tuesday is on Dec. 1. And if we’ve learned anything from 2020, it’s that we’re all in this together. If you can afford to donate (and we’re guessing you can; we see that new iPhone you’re reading this on), please do. This has been humanity’s roughest 12 months in quite some time, and we could all use a little help. Unsure where to contribute your cash? No worries. We’ve hand-picked 10 charities that deserve your hard-earned dollars.

Cover Photo: World Kitchen Central/wck.org

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

1/10 American Civil Liberties Union The ACLU has been working to preserve constitutional rights for all people for nearly 100 years. Its fights span the gamut from free speech and voting rights to racial justice and immigration. Donate here. Photo: ACLU

2/10 Action Against Hunger It’s hard to imagine people going hungry when most of us have more food than we could ever eat (or need). But globally, more than 800 million people go hungry every day. This organization is doing what it can to fight the causes and effects of hunger. Last year, it served over 17 million people in 46 countries. Donate here. Photo: Action Against Hunger



3/10 American Humane Society Support animals all over the country with a donation to the Animal Humane Society. The non-profit helps rescue, shelter, feed, and provide veterinary care to furry friends in need. It also has farm and conservation programs. For a limited time, your year-end donation will be doubled – up to $60K! Donate here. Photo: American Humane Society

4/10 National Alliance to End Homelessness Homelessness is a serious problem across the U.S. and the pandemic has only made it worse. This nonpartisan organization is outcome-driven, and aims to both end and prevent homelessness. Donate here. Photo: National Alliance to End Homelessness



5/10 Hope For the Warriors They served our country so you could live in a free society. Now give back to them with a donation to Hope For the Warriors, where 90.1 percent of your donation goes directly to veterans in need. It provides transition services, scholarship assistance for spouses and caregivers, health and wellness programs, and recreational events. Donate here. Photo: Hope For the Warriors

6/10 Innocence Project This legal aid charity founded in 1992 works to overturn wrongful convictions with DNA evidence. It also assists the exonerated with rebuilding their lives. By educating the public and introducing policy initiatives, it endeavors to reform the legal system that puts innocent people in jail in the first place. Learn more through The Innocence Files, the Netflix docuseries featuring some of the organization’s cases. Donate here. Photo: Innocence Project



7/10 The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund You trust the New York Times to keep you informed, which means you can also trust it to identify who is most in need and funnel help to them. The fund has been around since 1911 and has raised over $300 million since. Its current focus is on coronavirus relief, and your donation could make it surpass its current goal of $2 million for organizations assisting those experiencing economic hardships. Donate here. Photo: GoFundMe

8/10 Sierra Club This long-standing grassroots environment organization fights for the earth’s natural resources. Its 3.8 million members attend thousands of events and rallies, host trips, establish parks and monuments, and gather petition signatures. With Biden coming into office, it’s poised to have a tremendous impact on climate policy. Donate here. Photo: Sierra Club



9/10 Trevor Project This organization offers LGBTQ youth crisis intervention and suicide prevention services, which are particularly important because this population is 1.5 to 3 times more likely than heterosexual youth to attempt suicide. Donate here. Photo: Trevor Project

10/10 World Kitchen Central These “food first responders” feed millions each year, swooping in to dish up delicious, nutritious meals after disasters worldwide. The organization also trains the next generation of chefs in countries like Haiti. Donate here. Photo: World Kitchen Central/wkc.org

Mandatory Good News: Bar Owner Donates All the Dollar Bills Stapled to Her Walls to Furloughed Employees

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.