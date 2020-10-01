Rescued Baby Yoda Kitten Is the Only Good News to Come Out of California Wildfires

Wildfires have devastated California. There’s little good news to come out of the region amidst the destructive blazes. Until now.

Even though Mother Nature can be cruel sometimes, she also has a sense of humor. That’s the only way we can explain why, in the midst of so much fiery hell, firefighters found a kitten that looks like the spitting image of Baby Yoda near the North Complex Fire in Northern California. She has huge ears, circular eyes, and a tiny nose.

The kitten, who is estimated to be 2 to 3 weeks old, was discovered shrouded in smoke and ash in the middle of the road. She was treated by a veterinarian at the Cal Oak Animal Shelter before being officially named Baby Yoda by the North Valley Animal Disaster Group on Facebook. She is currently living in a foster home because the group holds animals rescued from fires for a month before letting them be adopted, just in case their owners come to claim them.

“Who knows, Baby Yoda’s parents might be out there looking for her and waiting to get her back,” North Valley vice president Norm Rosene told CNN. “As of last night, her foster has said she is doing great.”

It’s only a matter of time before some Star Wars fan scoops that kitty up and takes her to her forever home.

Cover Photo: CNN

