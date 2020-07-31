Inspire
Mandatory Good News: Therapy ‘Dogtor’ and Owner Distribute Self-Care Kits to Frontline Workers

by Mandatory Editors

Therapy dogs have been around since WWII, but with the coronavirus pandemic, it seems we need them now more than ever. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, pups have been prevented from seeing patients.

But a 3-year-old Rottweiler named Loki wasn’t going to abandon people in need. Even though she couldn’t comfort the sick, she (along with her owner, 30-year-old medical student Caroline Benzel) figured out how to make life a little easier for frontline workers with “Dogtor Loki Hero Healing Kits.”

The kits contain simple but much-appreciated essentials like instant coffee, tea, snack bars, lip balm, baby powder, petroleum jelly, and hypoallergenic lotion. They also include a thank-you note featuring an illustration of Loki in scrubs. An incredible 5,500 kits have made their way into the hands of frontline workers thanks to donations.

Photo: Laney’s Lab

Recipients have expressed their gratitude with gifts and letters, too. “I’ve gotten a lot of thank you letters. People have sent Loki gifts, even some people sent dog toys,” Benzel told Today. “Loki was therapeutic for me being a medical student and helping me feel like I’m actually doing something that’s giving back.”

Cover Photo: Caroline Benzel

