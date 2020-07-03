Some Heroes Wear Badges: Park Ranger Carries Dehydrated Dog Down Dangerous Mountain

For outdoorsy, physically fit people, there are few summer activities better than hiking. That is, as long as you don’t mind really long walks where you might have to climb over a giant boulder or two. The upside is that a great hike usually ends in an equally great view of a valley, lake, or mountain. The only thing that can make a great hike even better is if there’s a dog along for the climb. If you own a Border Collie, Australian shepherd, or a Lab, a hike in the woods is the perfect way to expel some energy while bonding in nature. That is, as long as the temperatures aren’t too high, and you bring along a lot of water.

Last week, as the temperatures rose above 90 degrees, Lexie Daniel and a group of friends were hiking in the Delaware Gap National Recreation Area. That’s when they ran into a man who was concerned that his dog was overheating and was panicked about what to do next. He had a large amount of water, but it seemed the temperatures had gotten the best of the dog and it didn’t matter how much the dog drank.

With the dog severely dehydrated and not sure what to do, the owner called the park rangers for assistance. He told them his dog was dehydrated and they were on Mount Tammany. Soon Park Ranger Kris Salapek showed and proved that heroes are all around us.

He scooped up the large dog, put it on his shoulders, and carried it a tremendously long distance (a few miles) down a rocky ridge before arriving at a stream. That’s when he put the dog into the water and began to pour water on him in order to stop him from overheating.

Onlookers believe that if it wasn’t for the heroic act of the park ranger, the dog might not have survived the hiking trip. For Salapek, it was likely just another day of work. But, for the dog owner, it was one of the most selfless acts he’ll probably ever see.

Photo: Lexie Daniel

