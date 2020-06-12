Mandatory Good News of the Week For 6-12-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. Being stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine means that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Cover Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.