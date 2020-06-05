Inspire

Twitter Comes Together To Wish Breonna Taylor a Happy Birthday

by Mandatory Editors

Breonna Taylor should be with us today, celebrating her 27th birthday. Sadly on March 13th, she was killed in her own home by officers who were looking for a suspect. A suspect that they had already had in custody. She may be gone but Twitter came together today to celebrate her birthday, and send messages of hope, and that there is still plenty of work to be done for justice to be had for everyone like Breonna.

Cover photo: Brett Carlsen / Stringer

