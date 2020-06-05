Mandatory Good News of the Week For 6-5-20

There’s a lot of news out there for your consumption, and most of it is bad. Being stuck at home on coronavirus quarantine means that you probably refresh your go-to news sites more often than you should, leaving you feeling depleted and hopeless by the end of the day. Mandatory Good News aims to change all that. Rather than focus on the doomsday scenarios currently circulating the interwebs, we want to highlight the people who are making the world a better place, one small act of kindness (or one big gesture of generosity) at a time. Catch up on your warm fuzzies every Friday right here — and if you missed last week’s edition, don’t worry; good news never goes bad. Stay safe — and inspired!

Cover Photo: @libpincher (Twitter)

1/4 Man Married His Cat For Charity, Seems Like Convenient Way to Get Away With Marrying Your Cat For more good news, click here. Photo: Daniil Borovskikh (Getty Images)

2/4 Grocery Store Repurposes Salad Bar For Alcohol and Candy, We’ve Been Suggesting This For Years For more good news, click here. Photo: Dierbergs Markets



3/4 Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please For more good news, click here. Photo: @libpincher (Twitter)

4/4 Young Boy Cries After Getting McDonald’s for First Time Since Lockdown, His Colon Confirms That’s the Appropriate Response For more good news, click here. Photo: Newsflash/watiwan.mayaadam

