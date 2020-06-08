Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business

Christopher Kyle just wanted to put up a funny, cute Instagram post about his daughter’s restaurant. He didn’t know the internet would explode with enthusiasm for his and his daughter’s creativity. You might be confused, but we’ll try to explain it a little bit better. You see, his daughter didn’t open a real restaurant. In fact, she didn’t open a restaurant at all because she’s only 18 months old. Kyle posted an adorable photo of his daughter standing beside a play kitchen, adorned in an apron and chef hat while he sat in a comically small chair at an equally comically tiny table with a jokingly bored look on his face.

Why did he look bored? Well, he says it all in the very honest review below the photo. “So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today,” he begins. “It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.”

Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Oh boy, if this was a Yelp review, this wouldn’t look for good for the owner of this so-called Ava’s Kitchen. Luckily, it’s just a dad having fun with his daughter. He continues: “First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday?” This is when the pint-sized owned told him to mind his business as they belonged to mommy and not him. Ouch.

But, things got worse for the hungry patron. He adds, “I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol.” We’re not in the hospitality industry, but that’s not how we’d run our business.

Don’t worry, it wasn’t all bad for Ava’s Kitchen. “Overall, the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance. Let’s not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake,” the proud papa said.

MORE GOOD NEWS:

1/5 Man Married His Cat For Charity, Seems Like Convenient Way to Get Away With Marrying Your Cat For more good news, click here. Photo: Daniil Borovskikh (Getty Images)

2/5 Twitter Comes Together To Wish Breonna Taylor a Happy Birthday For more good news, click here. Photo: Brett Carlsen / Stringer (Getty Images)



3/5 Grocery Store Repurposes Salad Bar For Alcohol and Candy, We’ve Been Suggesting This For Years For more good news, click here. Photo: Dierbergs Markets

4/5 Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please For more good news, click here. Photo: @libpincher (Twitter)



5/5 Young Boy Cries After Getting McDonald’s for First Time Since Lockdown, His Colon Confirms That’s the Appropriate Response For more good news, click here. Photo: Newsflash/watiwan.mayaadam

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.